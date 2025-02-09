Make Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sing With This Secret Ingredient

Caribbean cuisine draws inspiration from African, European, and Indigenous influences, creating a distinct food culture characterized by herbal flavors and tropical ingredients. There's a heavy presence of jerk seasoning, which is why jerk chicken is perhaps the most famous dish from this archipelago. Jerk marinade and seasoning are typically a mix of allspice, thyme, nutmeg, brown sugar, peppers, and scallions. It's very aromatic with a complex flavor profile dipping into sweet, spicy, and bitter notes. A neutral protein like chicken is the perfect vehicle to carry all of these disparate tastes.

To make your jerk chicken stand out among its many renditions, consider adding banana ketchup to the dish. Banana ketchup is a beloved staple in Filipino cuisine that quickly made its way to the Caribbean islands during World War II. From one tropical region to another, the sweet and spicy nature of banana ketchup suited Caribbean tastes, and it complements the essential jerk flavor. Whether you make it at home or order a bottle of banana ketchup online, it's easy to integrate this ingredient into your jerk chicken.