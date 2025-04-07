Why Japanese Dark Chocolate KitKats Are Marketed Toward Adults

Japan is home to several creative chocolate candies like Pocky and the Lotte chocolate pies, but one brand carries a special reputation in the United States and overseas. The iconic, splittable KitKat wafers are a delight anywhere in the world, and you'll notice a few key differences in each country's packaging. For instance, KitKat Japan has a flavor specifically marketed toward adults.

The dark chocolate KitKats in Japan come in a sleek black wrapper with "otona no amasa" written on the front, which translates to "sweetness for adults." This might seem confusing at first, considering that there isn't any alcohol or caffeine added to the recipe. Rather, the marketing appeals to a mature audience with a developed palate because these store-bought dark chocolates are far too bitter for most children to enjoy. Young children are indeed predisposed in their biology to reject bitter tastes at first. No wonder dark chocolate is considered a refined, or even romantic, gift among adults — little ones just don't like it.