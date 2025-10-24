8 Almond Milk Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Mooala, in short, has curb appeal. The cute plastic milk bottle is printed with an adorable koala, and it kind of makes you just want to add it to your cart without thinking twice about its hefty price tag. After tasting it myself, I can assure you that falling for this gimmicky marketing would be a mistake.

I was excited to try this almond milk because of how well it poured from the container into my glass. It almost resembled real milk, so much so that if you used it as a stand-in for plain ol' whole milk in a cereal commercial, I doubt anyone would be able to tell the difference. However, the taste is where things start to diverge. The creaminess of the almond milk is very obvious at first sip, though there was very little almond flavor to back this up. Although its mouthfeel was heavy, its taste was watery. I was baffled by this sensory experience.

Though not as salty as some of the almond milk brands that ranked above it, I knew Mooala deserved a spot at the bottom of the ranking due to this, frankly odd, texture. If you were baking with it or using it in a recipe that would otherwise hide it, it might be fine. Plus, there are no real "off" flavors to it. However, if you were to use it in your coffee or in your cereal, you could definitely tell there's something wrong with it.