The Best And Worst Non-Dairy Milks For Coffee, Ranked

Nothing compares to that first cup of coffee in the morning. When the earliest molecules of scent reach your olfactory system, the faint bitterness of roasted coffee beans fills your mouth, and the first drop of caffeine enters your bloodstream, you feel like you must have just reached nirvana. And if you like your coffee any way but black, then you know this entire experience can be ruined by the wrong type of milk.

For coffee lovers who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply avoid dairy, finding the perfect milk alternative is as important as discovering your favorite coffee bean brand. Luckily, the world of non-dairy milk options has exploded in recent years, offering a dizzying array of choices for your morning brew. But not all plant-based milks are created equal. The ideal non-dairy milk should complement your coffee's flavor profile, create a smooth and creamy texture, and ideally, froth well for those coveted cappuccinos and lattes. Some alternatives might leave your coffee tasting watery or overpowered by competing flavors, while others might curdle or separate in the cup, ruining your carefully crafted brew.

As a long-time coffee fanatic and drink recipe developer at My Mocktail Forest who's experimented with countless milk alternatives, I've sampled the good, the bad, and the downright undrinkable. I've tested popular options like almond, soy, and oat milk, as well as more niche alternatives like pea protein and macadamia milk. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the world of non-dairy milks for coffee, ranking them from worst to best based on taste, texture, and overall performance in your daily cup of joe.