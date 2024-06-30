12 Tips For Brand New Vegetarians

Basic cooking math is one of those things that people learn by osmosis. To create a meal, many start with a protein, add a vegetable, and throw in some starch or carbohydrates. For non-vegetarians, that protein is almost always meat or some kind of seafood. So, for most rookie vegetarian chefs, the first trick of the trade to master is figuring out your protein-based stars of the culinary show.

Advertisement

Plant-based proteins fall into several broad categories. First up are legumes, a classification that includes beans, certain nuts, lentils, and peas. Low in fat, they make an excellent base for curries, pasta dishes, and sides. Or, as is the case with miso and other soy-based products, added to pasta or soups for a burst of umami.

Next up are the meat alternatives. Smoked tofu adds savory elements to stir-fries, seitan adds texture to wraps, and Beyond Meat products chameleon their way into dishes as faux meats. Lastly come the vegetables themselves: diced eggplant, shredded zucchini, wild mushrooms, and roasted chilies often serve as the basis of meals in their own right. Learning to make the best use of these ingredients takes time, but is well worth the effort in the long run.

Advertisement