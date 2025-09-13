We Ranked 14 Great Value Ice Cream Flavors From Worst To Best

Going into this ranking, I knew I had to get my bearings and set a baseline for my expectations. In other words, if a brand can't do vanilla ice cream well, should it really be making spinoff flavors with it?

It turns out the foundation of Great Value's ice cream brand is, well, adequate. I personally wouldn't go out of my way to buy it (or any vanilla ice cream in general) — as I think it's a flavor reserved for people who only order cheese pizza from their local pizzeria. There's nothing unexpected here in terms of flavor, and I consider it to be a very safe bet if you're looking for a sweet treat.

When I went in for a scoop, I didn't think it had much overrun (excess air). It looked more like a premium ice cream, albeit one that was more easily scoopable than, say, Ben & Jerry's. Once I had a chunk of Great Value's vanilla ice cream in my mouth, though, I realized that it definitely wasn't a premium ice cream. The consistency was airy — not like what you'd get from soft-serve, but clearly cheap — and the vanilla flavor was very synthetic. It would be perfectly fine for dousing in toppings or adding to a float, but it's not that good of a vanilla ice cream that I would seek it out.