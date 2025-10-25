9 Menu Items You Should Always Avoid Buying At Dairy Queen, According To Customers
With over 4000 locations in the U.S. alone, it's safe to say that Dairy Queen is a pretty popular chain. It's renowned for its ice cream treats, but you can also grab hot foods like burgers, fries, and soft pretzel sticks. And like many chains, DQ often adds special, limited-time treats. There's no disputing that some of the menu items have legions of fans, but there are also a few that don't quite hit the mark.
When the first Dairy Queen opened in Joliet, Illinois, in 1940, the menu was limited to soft-serve cones, sundaes, and pints and quarts of ice cream. As the chain grew, so too did the menu, with items like milkshakes and banana splits. Dilly Bars hit the menu in the 1950s, and by the 1970s, hot foods like burgers and hot dogs were on offer. While some items became beloved favorites, others were destined to become discontinued Dairy Queen menu items that are probably never coming back. And according to many diners, there are a few items on the current menu that should probably join them.
To uncover which Dairy Queen items fall flat, we turned to the people who know best — customers. We scoured recent reviews, food blogs, and social media posts to see what people are saying about the current DQ menu offerings. Of course, taste is always subjective, but when you see multiple people calling out specific items for the same reasons, it's never a bad idea to take note. Based on the feedback people are giving, these are nine menu items you might want to skip at Dairy Queen.
1. Fries
French fries are always a crowd pleaser, so it makes sense that they've been on Dairy Queen's menu as far back as the 1960s. You can get them on their own in regular, large, or kids' sizes, and they also come with the chicken baskets and meal deals. They might look like your typical fast-food fries, but many might say that they just can't compete with other chains. In fact, some say Dairy Queen has the worst french fries in the game.
If you're a regular Chowhound reader, you probably know that we're always on the quest to uncover the best food offerings out there. Our taste testers often do side-by-side comparisons of menu items from multiple chains and rank them from worst to best. In Alex Springer's ranking of fast food french fries, he placed Dairy Queen dead last, thanks to their total lack of crispiness and flavor.
Springer isn't the only one who finds DQ fries soft and bland. One Reddit user commented, "The fries were never crispy, not soggy, but always ultra mid. Even on the off chance I did get some hot crispy fries, it wasn't much of an improvement because the fries themselves are pretty mid to begin with." Another Reddit user commented, "They just taste like pure concentrated grease." Perhaps that's why dipping DQ fries in frozen treats like the soft-serve and Blizzards is a thing. At the very least, you'll probably want some ketchup or gravy — anything to liven them up a bit.
2. Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard
For many people, Dairy Queen's Blizzards are worth a trip to the chain alone. The frozen treats were created by a Dairy Queen franchise owner from Missouri named Samuel Temperato. Apparently, he got the idea to mix DQ soft-serve with cookies and candies from a local frozen custard shop. Blizzard Treats officially hit DQ menus in 1985, and they were an instant hit. Over the years, there have been multiple flavors on offer, but not all of them have been fan favorites. The Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard is a case in point.
Just this year, Chowhound's Sarah Moore took on the enviable task of ranking 20 Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors from worst to best. She brought her family along to help with the taste test, and together, they determined that the Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard was the least enjoyable out of all of the Blizzard flavors. She noted that while it didn't necessarily taste bad, it was pretty ho-hum. In addition, the nuts were a bit off-putting for some of the group.
While the Turtle Pecan Cluster does have some fans, many customers agree with our assessment that it's not on par with other flavors. For many, it's just not substantial enough. As one customer commented on a Facebook post, "They blend everything to where [there] are no chunks of anything." Others say the pecan chunks are there, but the caramel is lacking. Yet others have reported getting rancid bits of pecans in theirs. Overall, pretty inconsistent across the board.
3. Original Cheeseburger
Although Dairy Queen started out selling just ice cream and frozen treats, it didn't take long for the chain to pivot to hot food items as well. In 1957, the chain introduced the Dairy Queen Brazier concept with items like burgers "flavored with flame." Clearly, customers took to the idea well, as burgers are still on the menu today. There are several versions to choose from, some of which get rave reviews. However, the Original Cheeseburger doesn't overly impress customers.
At first glance, the Original Cheeseburger looks pretty straightforward. It features two all-beef patties, melted cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a soft, toasted bun. The problem that many customers have with the burger is that it just doesn't taste like it used to. As one Reddit user said, "I miss the old double cheeseburgers. They used to be so much better." This is just one of the many complaints the chain has received since it overhauled its burger line.
In 2022, Dairy Queen replaced its Grill Burgers with Stackburgers, which feature two or more seasoned beef patties per burger. Ever since then, customers have been complaining about the taste and texture. One Reddit user commented that the burgers "always have a bad aftertaste like cinnamon." Others say they have an unappetizing, chewy mouthfeel, and that they can be ultra-dry. And considering DQ's Original Cheeseburger doesn't have bold sauces to jazz it up like some of the other burgers on the menu, it's probably not surprising that it gets the most flak.
4. Cheese curds
One menu item that many people might be surprised to find at Dairy Queen's is cheese curds. In fact, DQ is one of the few fast food chains where you can get cheese curds in the United States. When done right, this popular Midwest snack should feature squeaky cheese curds that are breaded and deep-fried until golden and crispy on the outside and melty on the inside. Unfortunately, more than a few diners have expressed their disappointment with DQ's take on the dish.
The first issue that people have with Dairy Queen's cheese curds is that they're pretty pricey for what you get. One Reddit user reported paying $8 for a large size and posted an image of a skimpy-looking carton that fit in the palm of their hand. Other users chimed in to say that you can get larger portions of curds for the same price or cheaper at other restaurants. In addition, some pointed out that the curds just don't compare to the quality of other chains' versions.
In terms of the flavor, customers have mixed opinions about the DQ cheese curds. Some say they're only good when they're hot, while others say they can't even get through a whole carton. As one Reddit user said, "Halfway through, I have to stop. It's so damn salty." In addition, some comment that the curds are inconsistent, changing in taste and even appearance from visit to visit. Between the high price and uneven quality, it seems Dairy Queen's cheese curds just don't live up to their gooey, golden promise.
5. Misty Slush
If you're craving a cold drink at Dairy Queen that's not soda or juice, you might be tempted to order a Misty Slush. As the name suggests, the drink is a slushy made with crushed ice and your choice of flavored syrup, including cherry, blue raspberry, lemon lime, and strawberry kiwi. Sometimes the chain also releases special, limited-time flavors. The drink originally debuted in the 1960s as a Mister Misty. It was later reintroduced as Arctic Rush, and then returned to the menu in 2017 as the Misty Slush. It's now a permanent menu item, although many folks aren't sure why.
The pure amount of sugar in the Misty Slush is what turns many people off the drink. A Reddit user explained, "A Misty Slush consists of two things: a couple squirts of concentrated, unsweetened flavoring, and a cup full of pre-mixed, frozen sugar water. The frozen sugar water makes up 99% of the drink." Another Dairy Queen employee on the same thread noted that the recipe for the pre-made mix calls for 10 pounds of sugar, 10 gallons of water, plus some Misty base mix.
Unfortunately, for those who don't want to slug back an absolute sugar bomb, there's no way to adjust the sweetness of the drink. You can, however, ask for less flavoring, although that will just get you a weaker, paler version of the saccharine drink. The same goes for the Misty Freeze, which is actually even sweeter, as it consists of soft-serve blended with the Misty Slush mix in your choice of flavor.
6. Original Chicken Strip Sandwich
Fast food chicken sandwiches are everywhere these days, from chains that specialize in nothing but fried chicken to big names like McDonald's and Burger King. Dairy Queen isn't exactly new to the game, as chicken sandwiches began appearing on the menu as far back as the 1980s. However, with so much competition, it takes a lot for a chicken sandwich to stand out, and unfortunately, Dairy Queen's Original Chicken Strip Sandwich doesn't quite make the cut for many diners.
While most fast food chains serve up a full chicken breast fillet for their sandwiches, Dairy Queen takes a different approach by simply placing its chicken strips between a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Obviously, it makes sense for the chain to repurpose a menu item into another offering, but the end result doesn't exactly wow diners. One reviewer said on TikTok, "It seems lazy, lousy, and just not a good idea overall."
Other reviewers have also called out the sandwich for its structural failures, as well as its disappointing texture and flavor. Some say the chicken strips shift as you eat the sandwich, making it hard to hold together. In addition, the strips are pretty heavily breaded, so the sandwich ends up being dry. The Spicy Chicken Strips Sandwich fares a bit better for its flavorful Flamethrower sauce, but overall, the general consensus seems to be that the strips are better enjoyed on their own, not in a bun.
7. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard
As mentioned, DQ Blizzards are some of the most popular items on the menu and for good reason. Putting aside the fact that Dairy Queen's soft serve isn't actually ice cream, as it doesn't contain enough fat, people still love Blizzards for their fun flavors like Mint Oreo and Chocolate Brownie Extreme. One of the long-standing favorites for many has been the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard, but recently, the classic treat has been getting a lot of negative hype due to a bizarre change in flavors.
Just last year, a Reddit user created a thread expressing concern that Dairy Queen's Cookie Dough Blizzard now tastes like banana, and it got a slew of responses with people vehemently agreeing. One user said, "I thought I was losing my mind. I hate bananas. I've gotten three Cookie Dough Blizzards in the past six months, and they all taste like banana." Others said they even tried different Dairy Queen locations and experienced the same banana flavor, along with hints of bubble gum.
Even managers from the chain have chimed in to say that customers aren't crazy. One commented, "It finally hit my store this last week. Opened a new box and every Blizzard since then has tasted like banana/artificial flavoring. Just punches you in the taste buds." A few confirmed that the cookie dough supplier has changed, so that's likely why. It's unclear whether Dairy Queen has done anything to rectify the issue, so unless you're a fan of bananas, you may want to skip the Cookie Dough Blizzard.
8. Chili cheese dog
When Dairy Queen rolled out its Brazier concept in 1957, hot dogs were among the first hot foods offered. By the late 1960s, the menu featured regular hot dogs and cheese dogs, and by the mid to late 1970s, you could top a Brazier dog with chili. Today, the hot dog is still on the menu, along with a chili cheese dog. While the latter sounds like an indulgent treat, many diners warn that it's not worth the mess.
For several customers, the chili dog's main issues start with its foundation. One Reddit user commented, "They are nasty! Gray and the bun is rubber-y." Others point out that the hot dogs are microwaved instead of grilled, which means you don't get any charred flavor or crispy snap. Yet others comment that it tastes like a chicken or pork hot dog, which just doesn't hit the same as an all-beef dog.
The main thing that most people can't get over, though, is the chili. One Reddit user referred to it as "almost dog food-like." In terms of the flavor, some say it tastes overly sweet, as though ketchup is added to the mix. And yet again, the preparation gets called out, as some claim the chili comes pre-packaged, is thawed out, and then microwaved. On a Facebook post enquiring whether the DQ chili dogs are worth trying, one commenter summed it up succinctly, saying, "They're better than nothing but not by much."
9. Sweet Chili Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket
There's no disputing that Dairy Queen's chicken strips have a loyal following of fans. The company first rolled out the chicken strip baskets in 1995, and they're still on the menu today with your choice of either four or six chicken strips with fries, Texas toast, and a dipping sauce. The chain also recently released Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strips, which come coated in different sauces, one of which has customers divided.
The Sweet Chili Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strips sound like they'd be the perfect mix of tanginess, sweetness, and spicy heat mixed with crispy and tender chicken. Sadly, several reviewers say they just don't meet expectations. One Reddit user said, "Personally, I think it's way too sweet (I believe it was 20g of sugar per 2 tbsp) and not quite spicy enough for a sweet chili sauce." Others say the sauce tastes more like orange chicken sauce or even teriyaki sauce.
Then there is the issue of size, which actually applies to all of Dairy Queen's chicken strips. Many believe there's serious shrinkflation, noting that the strips seem minuscule compared to the meaty monsters they used to be. Even employees have touched on it, with some saying that suppliers often send out smaller strips these days. Thankfully, some employees have your back. As one worker said on Reddit, "At my DQ, we always will add another if there are small ones."
Methodology
To compile this list, we looked at reviews and firsthand feedback posted within the past year on platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and other social media sites. We focused on recurring complaints rather than one-off experiences, paying particular attention to comments about flavor, value for money, and consistency. Only menu items that are available nationwide were considered. That means that regional specialties, like the Dairy Queen menu items offered exclusively in Texas, were left out to ensure a fair comparison. The goal wasn't to single out one bad experience, but to highlight the Dairy Queen items that customers across the country consistently say don't meet the mark. At the end of the day, though, everyone's tastes are different, so you might find that you have a different experience with some of these menu items — just don't say we didn't warn you.