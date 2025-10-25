9 Menu Items You Should Always Avoid Buying At Dairy Queen, According To Customers

With over 4000 locations in the U.S. alone, it's safe to say that Dairy Queen is a pretty popular chain. It's renowned for its ice cream treats, but you can also grab hot foods like burgers, fries, and soft pretzel sticks. And like many chains, DQ often adds special, limited-time treats. There's no disputing that some of the menu items have legions of fans, but there are also a few that don't quite hit the mark.

When the first Dairy Queen opened in Joliet, Illinois, in 1940, the menu was limited to soft-serve cones, sundaes, and pints and quarts of ice cream. As the chain grew, so too did the menu, with items like milkshakes and banana splits. Dilly Bars hit the menu in the 1950s, and by the 1970s, hot foods like burgers and hot dogs were on offer. While some items became beloved favorites, others were destined to become discontinued Dairy Queen menu items that are probably never coming back. And according to many diners, there are a few items on the current menu that should probably join them.

To uncover which Dairy Queen items fall flat, we turned to the people who know best — customers. We scoured recent reviews, food blogs, and social media posts to see what people are saying about the current DQ menu offerings. Of course, taste is always subjective, but when you see multiple people calling out specific items for the same reasons, it's never a bad idea to take note. Based on the feedback people are giving, these are nine menu items you might want to skip at Dairy Queen.