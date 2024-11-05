Why Dairy Queen Has The Worst Fast Food French Fries In The Game

With over 200,000 fast food restaurants to choose from across the United States, there is certainly no shortage of grab-and-go meal options. While the availability is nice, it can also be overwhelming, especially when we're trying to find something as common as a great batch of french fries. To help us all sift through the choices, Chowhound writer Alex Springer sat down to taste and rank all the fast food french fries from worst to best. While you might be able to guess which classic fast food chain took the top spot (McDonald's, you are a classic for a reason), the losing slot isn't much of a surprise, either. Sorry, Dairy Queen.

According to Springer, the best part about the spuds is the aesthetic, but even that quality is deceptive. The fries look crispy and golden in their bright DQ packaging, but they prove to be anything but. The fries are soft and soggy, and as if this texture isn't enough, the flavor isn't much better. In fact, Springer says there's barely any flavor at all. With a certain expectation for fries to be crispy and salted, Dairy Queen's spuds ended up being a major letdown. So if you're craving a salty potato-based snack, steer clear of this joint or order a different side.