Why Dairy Queen Has The Worst Fast Food French Fries In The Game
With over 200,000 fast food restaurants to choose from across the United States, there is certainly no shortage of grab-and-go meal options. While the availability is nice, it can also be overwhelming, especially when we're trying to find something as common as a great batch of french fries. To help us all sift through the choices, Chowhound writer Alex Springer sat down to taste and rank all the fast food french fries from worst to best. While you might be able to guess which classic fast food chain took the top spot (McDonald's, you are a classic for a reason), the losing slot isn't much of a surprise, either. Sorry, Dairy Queen.
According to Springer, the best part about the spuds is the aesthetic, but even that quality is deceptive. The fries look crispy and golden in their bright DQ packaging, but they prove to be anything but. The fries are soft and soggy, and as if this texture isn't enough, the flavor isn't much better. In fact, Springer says there's barely any flavor at all. With a certain expectation for fries to be crispy and salted, Dairy Queen's spuds ended up being a major letdown. So if you're craving a salty potato-based snack, steer clear of this joint or order a different side.
Alternatives to DQ fries
According to Springer, DQ's fries were so bland and textureless that they ended up being just plain forgettable. You might be able to redeem them at home by following the McDonald's french fry air fryer reheating method and adding additional salt. Still, there are plenty of other menu items to try at Dairy Queen.
The spuds might lack crunch, but the onion rings do not. Another classic fast food offering, these deep-fried delights might save Dairy Queen in the non-ice cream category, providing a crisp crunch and flavorful onion bite. For a more unique side item, some Dairy Queen locations offer a side called jalitos, which are crispy-fried jalapeño strips that fuse salty and spicy flavors. Still, if fries are what you really want, it might be time to learn how to cook frozen french fries the right way or try your hand at making some legitimately crispy homemade french fries.