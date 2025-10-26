How To Install A Kitchen Sink Like A Total Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Staring at your old, stained, dinged kitchen sink, you might be dreaming about a new one. However, calling in the pros isn't always the way to go. Perhaps you live out in the boonies where service is harder to get; maybe you'd like to save money on labor costs. Perhaps you've simply been wanting a DIY project for a long time ... in which case, you're definitely wondering how to install a kitchen sink like a pro. Like everything, though, it's easier said than done, and much can go wrong.

"A common mistake is not verifying whether the sink and faucet are compatible with the existing plumbing layout," says TJ Laury of Ben's ProServ. "This can lead to unnecessary modifications and added costs." Other mistakes include forgetting to turn off the water supply, failing to realize you'll need carpentry skills, not accounting properly for the sink's weight, or giving caulk and sealant too little time to cure and ending up with a leaky kitchen sink.

"Rushing the installation without the right tools or preparation often results in poor sealing, loose fittings, or long-term durability issues," adds Kevin Vander Hyde, vice president at Vander Hyde Services. Here's how to avoid these issues and install your sink as though you've been doing it all your life.