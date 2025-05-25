10 Reasons Your Kitchen Sink Is Leaking And How To Fix It

Your kitchen sink may be among the least glamorous spots in your home, but without question, it's one of the most essential. Even if you don't do a lot of cooking, it's there to fill your coffeepot in the morning and your bucket on cleaning day, as well as to clean off any fruit or salad fixings you may pack in your lunch for work. And, of course, it's there when you need to wash your dishes (or at least rinse them off before putting them in the dishwasher).

In short, the kitchen sink is an unsung workhorse in the kitchen. Most of us rarely give it a second thought unless something goes wrong — for instance, if the drain gets clogged or if the sink starts leaking. While clogs can be a pain, they're usually easy to diagnose and fix. Leaks, however, can be baffling and stressful. While some are easy to catch and quick to repair, others can go undetected for months, causing your water bill to skyrocket as well as mold and rot to take hold in hidden parts of your home. To help you find, understand, and stop kitchen sink leaks, we've enlisted a team of experienced plumbers: Aaron Adams, CEO Aaron Services; Joseph Wade, VP operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing; Peter deBaptiste, president of Joe Cole Plumbing, and Allyssa Estes, virtual plumbing expert for the household maintenance platform and app Frontdoor.