If You Create A Lot Of Dirty Dishes, This Is A Kitchen Remodel Must-Have
Cooking is all fun and games until you hear the dirty dishes calling out to you from the sink. It's enough to make you order takeout for your next meal, or even eat out if you really want to keep the mess away from your own kitchen. However, that isn't always practical, nor is it economical. Chowhound asked Rossella Marzocchella, kitchen design expert with Decor and Decor, for help to make sure you don't dread washing your dishes next time — or at least make it a bit easier with a kitchen remodel must-have.
"A deep, wide sink with an integrated ledge is [an] essential," she informed us. "This should be combined with at least [3 feet] of uninterrupted counterspace next to the sink, which gives you a functional landing zone for dirty dishes, for unloading, or for air-drying," Marzocchella adds. This enables a fully equipped working area, complete with drying racks, strainers, and the like, which is helpful for seamless step-by-step cleaning. While there's a hidden danger of a deep kitchen sink that's hard to ignore, the pros outweigh the cons. After all, a deep sink is perfect if you want a large space to do all the dirty work, especially if you often clean oversized cookware. Otherwise, a second dishwasher might work better for you, especially if the usual load is simply too big for the first one.
Avoid these design mistakes when remodeling your kitchen sink
While there are ways to save money on a kitchen remodel, opting for a material that doesn't last, such as acrylic, can be more expensive in the long run. As such, Rossella Marzocchella recommends going for something sturdy that doesn't require much upkeep. Quartz does exactly that and then some. It's also heat- and bacteria-resistant, making it the perfect choice. Compact laminate works well, too, for its durability and water-resistant quality. "You should also avoid choosing materials like wood veneer or natural stone around the sink without proper sealing as water damage, staining, and warping can happen fast in high-use zones," Marzocchella adds. Materials for your new kitchen sink have pros and cons, so find a balance that works best for you.
Not choosing the right faucet can make washing dishes harder, too. A pull-down spout faucet works best for deep sinks since it lets you clean hard-to-reach corners compared to something with a smaller, non-extendable spout. It also helps achieve seamless cleaning for large items so you can fully maximize your new kitchen upgrade without any fuss.