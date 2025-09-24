If You Create A Lot Of Dirty Dishes, This Is A Kitchen Remodel Must-Have

Cooking is all fun and games until you hear the dirty dishes calling out to you from the sink. It's enough to make you order takeout for your next meal, or even eat out if you really want to keep the mess away from your own kitchen. However, that isn't always practical, nor is it economical. Chowhound asked Rossella Marzocchella, kitchen design expert with Decor and Decor, for help to make sure you don't dread washing your dishes next time — or at least make it a bit easier with a kitchen remodel must-have.

"A deep, wide sink with an integrated ledge is [an] essential," she informed us. "This should be combined with at least [3 feet] of uninterrupted counterspace next to the sink, which gives you a functional landing zone for dirty dishes, for unloading, or for air-drying," Marzocchella adds. This enables a fully equipped working area, complete with drying racks, strainers, and the like, which is helpful for seamless step-by-step cleaning. While there's a hidden danger of a deep kitchen sink that's hard to ignore, the pros outweigh the cons. After all, a deep sink is perfect if you want a large space to do all the dirty work, especially if you often clean oversized cookware. Otherwise, a second dishwasher might work better for you, especially if the usual load is simply too big for the first one.