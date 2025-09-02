The Hidden Danger Of A Deep Kitchen Sink Is Too Hard To Ignore
You spend more time than you think at your kitchen sink. Whether you typically wash dishes by hand or you simply end up scrubbing when the dishwasher is full, your kitchen sink area should offer a comfortable place where you can work. Ergonomic mats can help to take some of the aches and pains away that come with doing dishes, but considering the type of sink that makes the most sense for your comfort from the get-go can help you avoid aches and pains in the first place. If you're prone to back pain, you may want to stay away from deep sinks when you're designing or remodeling your kitchen.
While deep sinks can look great and can be convenient if you end up with more dirty dishes than you'd like, they can wreak havoc on your back. Chowhound spoke with Super Brothers plumbing expert Alex Atkinson, who said it's especially smart to stay away from deep sinks if you have high countertops in your kitchen. "They can be ergonomically cruel and painful even for a short dishwashing session," Atkinson says (soaking dishes can help to cut down on the amount of time you spend at the sink). If you already chose a deep sink for your kitchen, fear not — there are a few tips and tricks you can implement to avoid the back pain that can come with leaning over a deep sink.
Try these tips to make working at a deep sink more comfortable
If you're experiencing back pain while you're working at your deep kitchen sink, simply opening one of the below-the-sink cabinets may be the key to relief. Resting a foot on the inside of the cabinet can reduce back pain. This isn't the only way to reduce back pain from the bottom up — you can also try using an anti-fatigue mat to cushion your feet, potentially reducing the impact that standing at your sink for long periods of time has on your body.
If you're finding that neither of these tips works to help relieve your back pain while you're working at a deep sink, you might want to try switching up your stance. Moving your feet a bit wider than shoulder-width apart can reduce the amount of bending you need to do to reach the bottom of your sink, which may lessen the strain on your back. If all else fails, you can bring a stool or chair over to the sink, which can allow you to engage more of your upper body as you work through the dishes, potentially lessening back pain.