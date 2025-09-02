The Hidden Danger Of A Deep Kitchen Sink Is Too Hard To Ignore

You spend more time than you think at your kitchen sink. Whether you typically wash dishes by hand or you simply end up scrubbing when the dishwasher is full, your kitchen sink area should offer a comfortable place where you can work. Ergonomic mats can help to take some of the aches and pains away that come with doing dishes, but considering the type of sink that makes the most sense for your comfort from the get-go can help you avoid aches and pains in the first place. If you're prone to back pain, you may want to stay away from deep sinks when you're designing or remodeling your kitchen.

While deep sinks can look great and can be convenient if you end up with more dirty dishes than you'd like, they can wreak havoc on your back. Chowhound spoke with Super Brothers plumbing expert Alex Atkinson, who said it's especially smart to stay away from deep sinks if you have high countertops in your kitchen. "They can be ergonomically cruel and painful even for a short dishwashing session," Atkinson says (soaking dishes can help to cut down on the amount of time you spend at the sink). If you already chose a deep sink for your kitchen, fear not — there are a few tips and tricks you can implement to avoid the back pain that can come with leaning over a deep sink.