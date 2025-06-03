The One Kitchen Remodel Splurge That Makes Just About Every Task Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The grand scheme of kitchen upgrades exists, like many things, on a spectrum. Some high-end kitchen accessories, like ridiculous pot fillers, aren't usually worth their exorbitant cost. Other little nice-to-haves, however, are more likely to prove their value multiple times a day. Hands-free faucets fall into the latter category.

It's reasonable to expect that you'll have to wash your hands upwards of five times throughout the course of just one dinner preparation. Let's say you're setting out to make perfectly textured tuna burgers. You'll scrub up before you even get started, and then you'll want to wash your hands again after you've patted the fish dry with paper towels, handled it once more to mince, formed your ingredients into patties, and finally dropped the burgers into a pan to cook. For four of those five instances, you aren't even just washing your hands as a basic precaution, you're washing them because they've come into contact with potentially dangerous raw fish, traces of which you can easily transfer to hardware like your kitchen faucet if you keep having to turn it on and off.

A touchless faucet removes most of the headache and helps prevent cross-contamination. And this is only for hand washing over the course of one recipe that takes all of 30 minutes to throw together — think of how much more use you'll get out of a hands-free faucet over the course of a whole week or month, or for years to come.