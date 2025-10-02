The Pros And Cons Of Choosing A Single-Basin Sink For Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From the type of countertop you choose, to the layout of your kitchen's workstation, to the appliance brands you purchase, you'll (hopefully) be living with your kitchen choices for years. When choosing the right kitchen sink, there are many pros and cons to consider. The extra workroom of a single-basin sink is a huge positive, but it can cost more to give this style the organizational factor that double-basin sinks provide.
Brandy Rinehart, interior designer at Rinehart Design Group, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to emphasize that the main benefit of the single-basin style is the generous, uninterrupted workspace it offers. It can handle washing large pots or kitchen gear, or even fill up with ice to stash drinks when entertaining. This roominess, especially for serious cooks and entertainers, can be a "game changer," as she puts it.
"The simplicity of one large basin also streamlines cleanup, eliminating corners or dividers that collect debris," says Rinehart. Whether divided into two compartments or working with a more spacious, straightforward design, both single-basin and double-basin sinks have their trade-offs. As with most kitchen choices, the "best" move is a subjective decision. You'll be giving up the multipurpose functionality of the divided style, which essentially provides two sinks in one, but single-basin sinks can have the same versatility with the right accessories.
Make a single-basin sink suit your kitchen needs
If you're transitioning from a divided sink style to a single-basin style, Brandy Rinehart notes that you may initially feel less organized before adjusting to the new sink. "The significance of this trade-off really depends on lifestyle," she says, affirming that there's really no right or wrong choice — just the one that makes the most sense with your household and how you use your kitchen space.
Minimalists who prefer a sleek look may enjoy the appearance of the single-basin sink, but it's a kitchen remodel necessity if you create a lot of dirty dishes. Serious cooks and large families who need to routinely wash large, cumbersome cookware can appreciate the expanded space of the single-basin style. Or, if you're looking to fit pets or small children in the sink for bath time, then a nice, deep single-basin is a must! Should you find yourself missing the split functionality and organization of a divided sink, Rinehart shares that there are always many ingenious accessories you can purchase to essentially hack a single-basin sink into a double.
"Roll-up racks, colanders, and dish bins offer separation when needed — without permanently dividing the space. I personally use a roll-up stainless rack over my own sink and absolutely love it!" She says. The KOHLER 5540-NA Prolific 33 Inch Workstation is available on Amazon, and it fits right in with clip-on dish racks and temporary dividers. Talk about the best of both worlds.