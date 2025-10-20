The 9 Best Sushi Restaurants In Miami
A vibrant, dynamic, and deliciously diverse sushi scene awaits foodies in The Magic City. With a range of masterfully crafted omakase dining counters and playful yet modern takes on traditional Japanese cuisine, Miami is undoubtedly next-level dining for locals and visitors alike. For die-hard sushi connoisseurs, there are intimate eateries where every piece of nigiri is prepared with exacting precision, highlighting the kind of craftsmanship that elevates sushi into an art form. Adventurous eaters are also in for a real treat when exploring this particular scene, since you can find inventive rolls layered with tropical flavors and creative plating that reflects Miami's multicultural influences.
In food-focused neighborhoods like Wynwood, you can slip into a minimalist, chef-driven restaurant for an unforgettable tasting menu. Alternatively, in areas like Coral Gables or Miami Beach, elegant dining rooms pair ocean views with pristine sashimi platters and then some. Whether it is a casual weeknight dinner with friends and family or a once-in-a-lifetime splurge, there's a sushi spot to match the occasion.
To determine the city's finest, both expert dining guides and diner feedback were analyzed, with a focus on quality, technique, and overall experience. These particular restaurants offer dining experiences teeming with fresh, unique ingredients, first-rate hospitality, and one-of-a-kind ambiance. So, to satisfy your cravings, here are the nine best sushi restaurants in Miami that showcase why this city has become one of the country's premier destinations for sushi and authentic Japanese eats.
1. Makoto
Chef Makoto Okuwa's namesake restaurant, Makoto, has long been a jewel of the Bal Harbour Shops, seamlessly marrying world-class Japanese cuisine with the refined energy of one of Miami's most prestigious destinations. Patrons come from all over for this sushi spot's pristine sashimi, carefully balanced rolls like the kanpachi (amberjack) and shime saba (cured mackerel), and the artful presentations. On a regular night, Makoto creates elevated cuisine, including fan favorites such as the Vegan Stephen (tempura zucchini, avocado, kanpyo, red and yellow pepper, and asparagus) that speaks to both sushi purists and those seeking modern interpretations. As one foodie noted on Instagram, "Makoto ... will always be the best in Miami."
Makoto's atmosphere also makes every outing feel like a special affair. Located near renowned luxury boutiques, this restaurant seamlessly fits into the surrounding upscale setting with vibrant yellow decor, fancy lighting fixtures, and delicate designs. In fact, guests frequently remark that their evenings at Makoto score high on everything from ambiance to flavor, making it a phenomenal destination for marking occasions and indulging.
With patio seating, a bamboo bar, and a bright, stunning interior, this place's top-notch sushi and fruity cocktails are an added bonus. Another visitor confessed via Instagram that they are "never not obsessed with Makoto Bal Harbour." So, whether you are in search of first-rate sashimi or an unforgettable sushi plate, Makoto is a wonderful option with impeccable appeal worth exploring.
(305) 864-8600
Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154
2. Sushi Erika
Sushi Erika is another spot to add to your North Bay Village dining to-do list. A quaint sushi bar that has earned a loyal following with its fresh fish, expertly prepared nigiri, and imaginative rolls like the Caliente roll (deep-fried white fish, lettuce, and spicy mayo), Sushi Erika is a real Miami treat. Here, guests come for the classics, such as the precisely cut nigiri that honors Japanese technique, but stay for fun eats such as the ceviche roll (white fish, cucumber, and cilantro) and the Lexi roll (shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado) that reflect the city's own dynamic flavor influences. Known as one of the city's most approachable yet highly regarded sushi joints, Sushi Erika is a place where first timers and regulars can share a common appreciation for quality and value. And its steady waitlists and glowing reviews are proof of that.
As one Instagrammer stated, "Sushi Erika is a super lowkey family-run sushi spot with delicious, fresh sushi! My favorite things here are the squid leg karaage, salmon and hamachi nigiri, and the hamachi jalapeño roll!" Thanks to its old-school sushi sensibilities, abundant menu items, robust sake offerings, and superb neighborhood feel, Sushi Erika has effortlessly carved out a unique place for itself. And with a reputation for excellence, this is another must-visit in The Magic City.
(786) 216-7216
1700 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL 33141
3. Uchi Miami
Founded in Austin, Texas, Uchi has also brought its celebrated take on modern Japanese cuisine to Miami. This particular establishment in Wynwood not only combines inventive flavors with market-fresh produce, but Uchi also offers menus that balance the artistry of traditional sushi with a playful, contemporary edge. From namahotate (dayboat scallop) and hirame usuzukuri (thinly-sliced flounder, candied quinoa, lime zest, and olive oil) to bluefin akami (lean tuna) and then some, Uchi in Miami is always serving up something fresh and exciting.
Here, guests can opt for an à la carte selection of nigiri and sashimi — praised by diners on Instagram, as "some of the highest quality and freshest" they've ever tasted — or dive into one of the restaurant's curated tasting menus, which guide guests through a progression of flavors and textures. What's more, with its modern design and attentive service, Uchi feels both sophisticated and inviting. Instagramming gourmands often highlight the sense of occasion that comes with a meal here, noting that, "Overall, though, the experience was amazing and definitely worth it for a sushi night in Miami."
Plus, seasonal specials, such as those offered during Miami Spice — a Greater Miami restaurant promotional event that typically runs from August through September — do not disappoint in terms of innovation and accessibility without compromising quality. By pairing impeccable technique with creative flair, Uchi has cemented itself as one of Miami's must-visit sushi restaurants for those seeking both tradition and imagination on the plate.
uchi.uchirestaurants.com/location/sushi-miami
(305) 995-0915
252 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
4. Hiyakawa Miami
If you are seeking a truly elevated omakase encounter, Hiyakawa is a must. Located in Wynwood, Hiyakawa is yet another refined sushi destination in the city of Miami. This restaurant specializes in multi-course journeys that highlight rare, carefully sourced ingredients and meticulous skill, and comes highly recommended. In fact, you will be hard-pressed to find a dish here that is not expertly crafted. As a result, grabbing a bite to eat at this local gem is transformed from a simple meal into a sensory experience where flavors, textures, and presentation are everything.
Hiyakawa's reputation rests not only on its omakase but also on its ability to make high-end dining feel approachable. With flavorsome offerings like Oshinko (Japanese pickles), Negihama (yellowtail scallion), and other à la carte selections, even simpler dishes embody true mastery, earning Hiyakawa acclaim, and prove that every detail here is deliberate and thoughtful. One guest noted via Instagram, that Hiyakawa is definitely "my no-brainer, go-to restaurant that never miss[es]."
Other patrons also took to the Gram to highlight that this restaurant is on point as a whole, stating Hiyakawa offers "amazing service, sake, and sushi!" And when you consider the immersive dining area with curved wooden arches, soft lighting, and sophisticated vibes, the perfect backdrop is created for enjoying premium sake pairings alongside unforgettable sushi. So, whether you are celebrating a milestone or looking for a night of indulgence, Hiyakawa consistently delivers.
(305) 333-2417
2700 N Miami Ave #5, Miami, FL 33127
5. Naoe Miami
For serious sushi connoisseurs in Miami, Naoe on Brickell Key is nothing short of legendary. This is yet another exemplary counter-only restaurant, known for its highly curated omakase dining that's one for the books and the Gram. And even though getting a seat here is not easy, this is truly an outing you do not want to miss. By keeping the scale small and the attention to detail meticulous, Naoe delivers a level of precision and personalization that few restaurants can match. Not only is each course a work of art, but it is also a savory reflection of Japanese tradition that incorporates the season's best ingredients.
At Naoe, patrons quickly see it is less about ordering from the sushi restaurant menu and more about entrusting the chef to guide them through a delicious adventure. In fact, with unique, prepared-each-day menus for $220 and up, such as the Chef's Choice Shokado Bento box, which comes with Nigiri-zushi, homemade sake, and soy sauce, plus an in-house dessert, all you really have to do is snag a seat. Many visitors have remarked on Instagram that "Naoe is more than just a meal, it's a deeply individualized journey through Japanese tradition, precision, and artistry." Likewise, at Naoe, the environment is simple and sleek, so guests can focus on fully appreciating the nuances of each dish. Thus, the absence of over-the-top decor and overbearing service is not what leaves a lasting impression long after the final bite — it's the food.
(305) 947-6263
661 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131
6. The Den at Azabua Miami Beach
Azabu Miami Beach is a refined Japanese dining spot with a secret that lies just beyond the main dining room, known as The Den. At this hidden omakase counter with personalized and minimalistic vibes, diners are treated to a multi-course journey led by skilled chefs who emphasize tradition and creativity. With only a limited seating (and a 24-hour cancellation policy), The Den is a cozy respite that feels worlds away from the bustle of the city and Miami Beach.
Every piece of sushi, made at The Den, highlights pristine, carefully sourced fare, which is more than evident with items like the Wagyu roll (A5 wagyu, red pepper, cucumber, chives, nori, sesame seeds, and kisami wasabi) and the Pork Katsu roll (avocado, mayo, tonkatsu sauce, and bonito flakes). What's more, the balance of flavors, artistry, innovative ingredients, and luxury one discovers while being seated with The Den has helped secure Azabu's place among Miami's best year-round.
On Instagram, numerous diners mentioned that even during famed restaurant happenings such as Miami Spice, there was a clear winner. "Miami Spice brings so many amazing options, but Azabu was truly unforgettable," while others boldly proclaim that "Azabu is a top three I wouldn't miss in Miami! " In kind, countless Instagram reels supported these notions by capturing not just the food, but also the sense of occasion — the aesthetically pleasing interior, the delicate plating, and the hush of anticipation as each course arrived.
www.azabuglobal.com/miami-beach/
(786) 276-0520
161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
7. Sushi Lucy
Sushi Lucy is a kaiten-style eatery located in North Miami, offers omakase-inspired delights — from sashimi, nigiri, and maki, to katsu, Lucy "Lucious" rolls, and even a heavenly Little Sushi Tower (spicy tuna, crab, avocado, rice, honey wasabi aioli sauce, and sesame seeds) — all for a reasonable price. By mixing quality dining with approachability, Sushi Lucy invites patrons to partake in the joy of sushi in a lively and tasty atmosphere. For instance, not only do plates of sushi rolls glide past on conveyor belts, but signature creations are also readily available, ensuring a colorful, ever-changing parade of choices. Plus, sampling a wide range of flavors becomes part of the fun here, with diners encouraged to try the classics and inventive raw fish dishes. A place where enjoyment is key and the ingredients are fresh and diverse, it's no wonder that Sushi Lucy has become a hit among locals and roaming foodies.
The experience is praised not only for its novelty but also for its inclusivity. A frequent diner took to Instagram to note that, "This spot is perfect for date night or for a family outing." Quite a few others have praised this regional gem as well. "Sushi Lucy is a fun, affordable, delicious, and casual conveyor-belt sushi spot located in North Miami that you have to try." And, in a city known for its rather upscale sushi landscape, Sushi Lucy proves that great Japanese dining can also be affordable and genuinely exciting.
(786) 391-2668
1680 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL 33181
8. Aoko Miami
In a city where flashy design and high-profile branding often dominate, Aoko Miami takes a different approach — and one thing is for sure, it is working. With only a subtle sign marking its address on NE 2nd Avenue, this 32-seat sushi bar relies on word-of-mouth, stellar execution, and a growing base of loyal fans to build its reputation. Aoko specializes in what matters most-quality sushi and a menu that focuses on clean, precise nigiri, melt-in-your-mouth sashimi, and omakase. Diners repeatedly emphasize on Instagram that "you can't go wrong with any of their rolls or nigiri." From buttery otoro to inventive rolls accented with citrus or truffle, every dish here is beautifully prepared and well-balanced without unnecessary embellishment.
The casual vibes of this unassuming dining space also add to Aoko's appeal. For most, eating here feels relaxed yet elevated, making this sushi spot a perfect reflection of Miami's evolving food scene, where substance and quality take precedence. Moreover, Aoko is yet another establishment that is often praised for its high-end offerings in an approachable format. Overall, Aoko has tapped into what Miami diners crave. As one diner put it best, this is the place that currently has "the city's hottest eats." So, if you are in the area and want to indulge in authenticity, precision, and a sushi experience that feels both fresh and timeless, then head on over to Aoko and see what all the fuss is about for yourself.
(305) 290-1293
2304 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
9. Hiden
Hidden behind a modest taco shop in Wynwood, Hiden has become one of Miami's most buzzed-about sushi spots. Part speakeasy and part culinary theater, this Michelin-starred restaurant has eight places available per seating, making each reservation here feel like an exclusive event. A multi-course meal where every dish highlights rare ingredients, flawless technique, and pure Japanese flair is what awaits those who book a seat. And, guests often take to Instagram to rave about this place, saying, "Hiden Miami is one of the most remarkable experiences. Must be tried."
With almost a cult-like following, countless guests have noted that they "haven't stopped thinking about this place." Similarly, other lucky foodies say, "Sushi at this restaurant isn't just dinner, it's an experience, served with style and a touch of magic." Thus, Hiden, in many ways, transforms grabbing sushi into something transcendent. That said, you will find a truly delightful journey where service, ambiance, and flavor converge to create lasting memories at one of the city's most sought-after sushi restaurants. Hiden effortlessly represents the pinnacle of Miami's omakase scene, and if you are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime dining opportunity tucked away in plain sight, delivering both mystery and mastery, then make sure to book well in advance.
313 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
Methodology
Ultimately, to determine the nine best sushi restaurants in Miami, we took a comprehensive approach that blended expert insights with real diner responses. With the help of established local dining guides, which offered curated perspectives from foodies who regularly evaluate Miami's top restaurants and recent customer reviews across multiple platforms and social media, candid feedback on both the food and the overall vibe was assessed. Restaurants with a commitment to quality, freshness, ethical sourcing, and seasonal availability stood out.
Moreover, sushi spots with highly praised chef reputations and technical skills were also paramount, since sushi demands precision and artistry. Equally important were ambiance, service, and presentation, which transformed meals into cherished memories. That said, sushi establishments that offered something unique, such as an authentic omakase counter, a playful take on traditional rolls, or an inviting dining atmosphere that reflects Miami's energy and cultural scene, were selected. The end result is a list that highlights not just where to eat sushi in Miami, but also where to experience it at its very best.