Nigiri Vs Sashimi: The Small Difference Many Japanese Cuisine Lovers Miss

Nigiri is a type of sushi where meat, most often raw seafood, is sliced and placed over rice and vinegar. Wasabi is also a popular accompaniment to nigiri, so it's important to double-check the menu when ordering. Unlike makizushi (the typical seaweed roll popular in the U.S.), nigiri doesn't pack the toppings inside the rice, nor is it rolled in seaweed sheets. At most, you'll see a tiny strip of seaweed used as a band to attach the protein to the rice.

The name "nigiri" hails from the Japanese word "nigiru," a verb meaning to grasp, press, or mold. Nigiri is a couple of inches in length and width, pressed into a rectangular shape by the chef. The ideal way to eat nigiri is with your fingers because the vinegar makes the rice sticky enough to grasp as a single unit.

Nigiri emerged as a dish during Japan's Edo Period (1603 to 1868 C.E.) in the Kanto region, and it was referred to as "Edomae" sushi because it came from Tokyo (formerly known as Edo). Being near the shoreline allowed for fresh fish to be brought to the city quickly — a luxury that was unavailable before the invention of refrigeration. Nigiri was a convenient dish that bustling Edo citizens could pick up from stalls, and this history endures today, with people now enjoying them in konbinis and fancy restaurants alike.