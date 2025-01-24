Why Sake And Sushi Pair So Well Together

Go into any sushi restaurant and you'll see sake, served either hot or cold, listed on the menu. Some are fruity and sweet, while others are dry and crisp, and there's a type of sake to pair with any sushi roll or sashimi. Chowhound spoke with Jeni Van Nortwick, Head of Trade at Sake ONO, to understand why this food and beverage pairing works so well.

These products are of course both from Japan and rice-based (sushi rolls, at least), but the pairing harmony goes beyond that. As Van Nortwick explains, "I like to think of this in two different ways, the first being the old adage, 'if it grows together, it goes together.' Alcoholic beverages have been cultivated over time to pair with cuisines in the region in which they are developed." Makes sense — we see this also with cheese and wine. If producing a beverage, it's logical to pair it alongside whatever foods are already present in the region. Take coastal California: Chardonnay produced there is buttery and rich, which naturally pairs with buttery and rich California lobster found in the ocean of that region.

Using whatever ingredients are most abundant in a region is also logical, and Van Nortwick points out, "quite often, these foods and beverages share a certain sort of terroir that intentionally complement each other." Japan has twelve sake production regions – as is done with wine — and within these areas, it's typically required to use local water and Japanese rice.