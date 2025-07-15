How To Order Food At A Sushi Restaurant So You Look Like A Pro

Ordering food at a restaurant, especially if you're trying a new cuisine for the first time, is the kind of thing that sounds simple in theory but can trip you up in the moment. How should you navigate a menu full of words you don't know or cultural expectations you're unaware of, and still avoid ordering the totally wrong dish for you? When it comes to sushi, maybe you're familiar with a few classic maki rolls, but have yet to dive any deeper and feel a bit lost at sea. Though learning to eat sushi like a pro requires some practice, a few morsels of insider knowledge can help demystify the ordering process and have you dining like an expert in no time.

That's why Chowhound spoke to Jae Choi, the chef and owner of Yakitori Jinbei and Jinbei West in Smyrna, Georgia. "If you are new to a sushi restaurant, something to be aware of is the terminology," Choi says. Don't simply assume that all sushi equals rolls with rice and seaweed. "Sushi encompasses different genres of items, including maki, nigiri, or sashimi," Choi explains. "Maki is something like a California roll. Nigiri usually refers to raw fish with rice, and sashimi is usually just raw fish."

Other terminology Choi says to be aware of are temaki, meaning handroll (different from a cut roll), and shari, meaning vinegar rice. Understanding these words will help you read the menu at virtually any sushi restaurant, so you can identify which dishes sound most enticing.