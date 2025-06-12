15 Raw Fish Dishes You Need To Try That Aren't Sushi

Often confused with tuna tartare or crudo, carpaccio is an Italian dish that consists of thinly sliced fish or beef that's dressed in extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, sea salt, and cracked black pepper. Some people also mistake carpaccio for crudo; technically, crudo refers to the preparation and category of uncooked dishes in Italian cuisine. Crudo, meaning "raw" in Italian, could range from being a platter of sliced vegetables and hummus or a plate of thinly sliced sea bream with olive oil. Essentially, carpaccio is a type of crudo due to its preparation style, ingredients, and presentation.

Carpaccio was invented by the founder of the famous Harry's Bar in Venice, Italy, Giuseppe Cipriani. It's said that a frequent customer of the establishment was placed on a strict diet of only consuming raw meat. Cipriani served her a dish consisting of thinly sliced raw beef tenderloin garnished with a mayonnaise sauce. He named the dish after the famous painter, Carpaccio, due to the resemblance of the colors of the dish to the artist's paintings — thus, carpaccio was born.

Nowadays, you can find carpaccio listed on menus throughout Venice, Northern Italy, and around the globe. Over time, it has diversified from only consisting of sliced raw beef tenderloin to also including raw fish. You can find carpaccio dishes featuring delicious bluefin tuna, salmon, sea bass, and swordfish. To get the paper-thin cut, the dish is known for the protein is often slightly frozen so it can be sliced more easily.