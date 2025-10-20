The Popular Texas Roadhouse Side That Isn't Made Fresh
One of Texas Roadhouse's claims to fame is its from-scratch sides. While there's no doubt that its signature rolls are baked in-house, this doesn't seem to be the case for one of the chain's other popular sides: Its thick-cut steak fries. Eat This, Not That reported that the steak fries at Texas Roadhouse are actually shipped to the restaurant frozen, going against the chain's claim that all of its sides are freshly made in-house.
While the fries might not be fresh-cut behind the scenes, they're still pretty popular among Texas Roadhouse customers. There are several Reddit threads in which Texas Roadhouse fans have tried to figure out the exact seasoning blend the chain uses on its steak fries. While no one has revealed exactly what seasoning Texas Roadhouse uses on its fries, there are many theories out there. Some believe the fries are sprinkled with MSG, while others think chicken salt might be the reason why the fries are so addictive. People who claim they used to work at Texas Roadhouse say it's impossible to get the exact recipe since the seasoning mix is delivered to the restaurant premade.
Even though they aren't freshly made, fries still continue to be a go-to for many at Texas Roadhouse — and there are ways to make them even more tasty. If you can't get enough of the fries at Texas Roadhouse, try ordering the cheese fries appetizer with a few upgrades. Ask your server to top your cheese fries with chili to create a hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meal (ask for a side of sautéed onions or in-house-made bacon bits to add another savory layer to the dish).
Why many restaurants — including Texas Roadhouse — use frozen french fries
If you've had the steak fries at Texas Roadhouse, you know they certainly aren't lacking in taste or quality. There are several reasons why restaurants choose to use frozen fries over slicing potatoes and making fresh french fries in-house. First of all, using frozen french fries helps the kitchen seriously speed up the process of getting your order to your table. Frozen fries are super-convenient. When the back-of-house staff is able to toss your fries into the fryer without taking the time to slice up a potato, they're able to put more time into other aspects of your meal — such as making sure your porterhouse T-bone, the best steak at Texas Roadhouse, is cooked to order.
Using frozen fries as opposed to fresh is also a more cost-effective option. Texas Roadhouse doesn't offer a super-upscale dining experience, and the chain aims to make prices affordable for families. Unfortunately, this can mean the chain needs to find ways to save cash behind the scenes. Ordering frozen fries in bulk cuts down on costs by reducing the amount of staff needed in back of house. When fries are frozen, restaurants can order a ton of them at a time, storing them in the freezer instead of worrying about potatoes going bad before they're used.
The bottom line: Even though they aren't made fresh, the fries at Texas Roadhouse have a solid fan base. It makes sense that the restaurant chooses to outsource its fries, letting them keep prices low (and, therefore, keep customers happy). If you want a truly fresh-made side at Texas Roadhouse, choose one of its other best menu items, such as the Rattlesnake Bites or fried pickles.