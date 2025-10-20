The Popular Texas Roadhouse Side That Isn't Made Fresh

One of Texas Roadhouse's claims to fame is its from-scratch sides. While there's no doubt that its signature rolls are baked in-house, this doesn't seem to be the case for one of the chain's other popular sides: Its thick-cut steak fries. Eat This, Not That reported that the steak fries at Texas Roadhouse are actually shipped to the restaurant frozen, going against the chain's claim that all of its sides are freshly made in-house.

While the fries might not be fresh-cut behind the scenes, they're still pretty popular among Texas Roadhouse customers. There are several Reddit threads in which Texas Roadhouse fans have tried to figure out the exact seasoning blend the chain uses on its steak fries. While no one has revealed exactly what seasoning Texas Roadhouse uses on its fries, there are many theories out there. Some believe the fries are sprinkled with MSG, while others think chicken salt might be the reason why the fries are so addictive. People who claim they used to work at Texas Roadhouse say it's impossible to get the exact recipe since the seasoning mix is delivered to the restaurant premade.

Even though they aren't freshly made, fries still continue to be a go-to for many at Texas Roadhouse — and there are ways to make them even more tasty. If you can't get enough of the fries at Texas Roadhouse, try ordering the cheese fries appetizer with a few upgrades. Ask your server to top your cheese fries with chili to create a hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meal (ask for a side of sautéed onions or in-house-made bacon bits to add another savory layer to the dish).