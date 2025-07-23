Texas Roadhouse Actually Makes These Salad Ingredients From Scratch

Going out to eat is always a treat — you don't have to do the cooking or the dishes. And when restaurants do the cooking and the cleaning, and serve made-from-scratch food, dinner is nothing short of a score. But going out every night just for the sake of fresh food is far from practical. Luckily, the extra touch of homemade salad toppings is easy to do for yourself at home. Simply buy some thick-cut bacon of your choice, chop it up, and fry away. Once cooked, it will keep in the fridge for five to seven days, so make enough to have fresh salad with several days' worth of meals.

Croutons are equally easy to make yourself, and you can use any bread you want from traditional white or wheat bread to something more flavorful like a tangy sourdough. Simply cut your bread into cubes, season with olive oil and salt and pepper (and more, like parmesan or red pepper flakes, whatever suits your taste buds). Spread them out on a baking sheet and toss them in the oven for about 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. This works best with stale bread, so making your own croutons not only gives your salad more personality but also helps you avoid food waste.

Making your own salad dressing lets you do salads like a pro, especially if you use sneaky hacks like adding ice to keep your herbs from browning and give your dressing a smoother texture. Homemade salad dressings let you get creative with your ingredients and flavors, too, and it's easy to create classic dressings like blue cheese, Italian, and balsamic vinaigrette.