The Texas Roadhouse Assumption That Leaves First-Timers Disappointed

By Julia Mullaney
Grilled steak on dark background Annapustynnikova/Getty Images

Texas Roadhouse isn't your typical steakhouse experience. The chain has made a name for itself based on affordable menu items, like keeping low-priced steaks on the menu without sacrificing the quality. There are plenty of other dishes, too, but if you walk into a Texas Roadhouse and expect a fine dining experience as a first-timer, you're going to be disappointed.

Texas Roadhouse has a louder, slightly more chaotic vibe than what you'd get from a typical steakhouse experience, but if you're looking for a quality affordable steak, it's worth the trip. It's a family-friendly environment that offers Southwestern-style American comfort food in a relaxed setting, as opposed to the stuffy steakhouse atmosphere that some people might expect. You're better off heading to a more upscale restaurant for the latter vibe if you're looking for a more luxury dining experience. But the good part about Texas Roadhouse's environment is that it's perfect for families with young kids or those looking to have a fun meetup with friends.

Texas Roadhouse leans into Southern food

Texas Roadhouse interior demesafrankc/Shutterstock

Perhaps the reason Texas Roadhouse isn't as fancy as other chain steakhouse concepts is because it actually doesn't lean as much into a traditional steakhouse as it does a Southern restaurant that serves steaks. "Steak" isn't anywhere in the restaurant's name, and it also offers options like slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone ribs, country fried chicken, and pulled pork, plus shrimp and fried catfish.

Fans of the restaurant chain appreciate its casual atmosphere. "Almost every time I go to an 'upscale' steakhouse, I leave thinking they do it better at Texas roadhouse," one person wrote on Reddit. "I was blown away at how good it was for a chain restaurant and having a 2.5 year old ...the environment was super chill and couldn't be beat," someone else added. Ultimately, if you've never been to Texas Roadhouse before and you're looking for a fancy steakhouse experience, you'll be disappointed. But if you want an upbeat, relaxed environment and a decent steak, people think it's worth checking out.

