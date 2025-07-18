How To Hack This Popular Texas Roadhouse Appetizer Into A Full Meal

Texas Roadhouse is known for serving up quality steaks at reasonable prices, but it turns out the chain's appetizer list is full of solid options, too. In fact, a number of appetizers ended up on Chowhound's ranking of the best Texas Roadhouse menu items. And if you want a full, meaty meal without having to spend the money on something like a steak or ribs, try an easy hack: Upgrade an appetizer into something bigger and better. Specifically, order the cheese fries, then top them with chili and a side of sautéed onions for a hearty dish that costs less than just about every steak or rib dinner on the menu.

If you're dining in, you'll also get an order of bread for the table. Between the bread and the loaded fries, you'll walk away feeling full — and so will your wallet. The trick to upgrading an appetizer into a meal is finding a dish that can be enhanced without spending too much. It only costs $0.99 to add Texas chili to the cheese fries, so you're getting a filling meal that's much cheaper than if you'd paired it with something else, like a side of ribs (which costs $10).