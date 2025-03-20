The Texas Roadhouse Steak We Ranked The Best

We're a little obsessed with American steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse, and it's not just because of the famous rolls. We can tell you about every Texas Roadhouse appetizer (spoiler alert: they're all good), the chain's best menu items, ranked (we swear it's not the entire menu), and even the unhealthy Texas Roadhouse dishes you might prefer to avoid. But because we just can't help ourselves, we had to head back to the restaurant — this time, to rank every single one of Texas Roadhouse's steaks from worst to best. In case you've already grabbed your keys to head to your nearest Lone Star State-themed restaurant, we'll tell you right away that the best cut of steak, the porterhouse T-bone, also ranked as one of our favorite Roadhouse dishes ever, so you know it's an absolute can't-miss menu item.

Texas Roadhouse offers seven classic cuts of steak ranging from budget-friendly sirloin and New York strip to pricey but popular options like prime rib. Unsurprisingly, our favorite is the most expensive, clocking in at $34.99. But in a head-to-head evaluation, the porterhouse T-bone's exterior crust, tender and juicy interior, and meaty flavor were well worth the price. Plus, at a whopping 23 ounces, this two-in-one cut can be easily shared along with a couple of sides and a warm basket of rolls, making it a more cost-effective rib-sticking meal.