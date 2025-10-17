Review: Taco Bell X Frank's RedHot Menu Brings The Heat With A Side Of Crispy

Well-seasoned and effortlessly dunkable, Nacho Fries are a surprising but popular addition to Taco Bell's Mexican-fusion menu. Like many items that come and go from Taco Bell's ever-changing menu, the fries have a large fanbase that eagerly awaits each limited release. If you are one of Taco Bell's many fans of the cheesy potato snack, you'll be delighted by the addition of the Nacho Fries to the Frank's RedHot Diablo menu. Loaded up like a poutine with cheese sauce, RedHot Diablo sauce, pico de gallo, and — yes — more cheese, the dish is a full meal made out of the restaurant's most popular snack. This version also includes slow-roasted chicken, which adds a smoky, savory layer and extra protein. And though it's one of the only items on the menu that requires a fork, it fits in surprisingly well to the flavors of the regular menu.

Though I am not a fan of the Nacho Fries myself (an unpopular opinion, I know), I had to admit that this dish was one of the best of the collab, the combination of sauces adding a flavorful layer to the already tasty fries and chicken. It's extremely moist without being greasy and is a fun, interesting option to have when tired of the tacos and burritos (if that's even possible). It's also fairly affordable for its size, sitting just under $5 for a box the same size as the limited-time Mexican Pizza. The loaded Nacho Fries make great use of the RedHot Diablo sauce, and if I were eating on the go, I'd likely grab a box of the fries alone just for dunking into it.