Want Crunchier McDonald's McCrispy Strips? Order Them Like This

While we await the much-anticipated return of Snack Wraps and silently mourn the loss of Chicken Selects (in addition to numerous other items McDonald's permanently removed from its menu), we figured that the new McCrispy Strips would be a good stand-in. If you've tried them, you might have had a similar reaction to ours: We were thoroughly disappointed. McSoggy or McChewy feels like a better name for these chicken strips. One dissatisfied diner even took to Facebook to say they felt "McScammed" by these "glorified chicken nuggets," having expected much more crunch and uniqueness for the price. If you were left wanting more crunch out of the new McCrispy Strips, we were right there with you — until we discovered that there actually might be a hack that makes this new offering more mouthwatering.

When you order your McCrispy Strips, just say three magic words: "Cooked to order." When you ask for your strips cooked to order, it lets the kitchen crew know to make them fresh. For reference, they are usually cooked ahead of time and await order in a warming drawer. It's easy to see how letting fried chicken sit in a warm, steamy drawer makes the strips lose their crunch. So, when they're made to order, they should come out crispier.