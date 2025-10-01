Review: Wendy's New Tendys Chicken Tenders Are Fresh, Flavorful, And Here To Stay

Chicken is hot right now, and we don't just mean out of the fryer — it seems that every fast food restaurant is trading its signature beef best sellers for crispy chicken alternatives, and the move is giving customers a whole new way to snack. Call it the Chick-fil-A effect: Chicken is the new beef, and items like fast food snack wraps are making waves as menus expand to accommodate. Even Wendy's, usually known for its square-cut burger patties, is introducing a chicken item sure to entice hungry customers. Wendy's Tendys, just released nationwide, is the tender chicken snack you've been waiting for.

The Wendy's Tendys release comes with a new line of sauces for dunking, dipping, and coating. Ranging from a spicy Scorchin' Hot to a sweet Honey Mustard, the new line has options for everybody, in containers that fit neatly into the clever Tendys box design. Equipped with a perforated cutout sized to fit one sauce at a time, each box gives busy customers an easy option for on-the-go snacking — and the perfect vehicle for a satisfyingly sauce-coated dunk.

But are Wendy's Tendys actually any good? I decided to find out, so I headed to my nearest location. Read on for all the details.