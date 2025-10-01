Review: Wendy's New Tendys Chicken Tenders Are Fresh, Flavorful, And Here To Stay
Chicken is hot right now, and we don't just mean out of the fryer — it seems that every fast food restaurant is trading its signature beef best sellers for crispy chicken alternatives, and the move is giving customers a whole new way to snack. Call it the Chick-fil-A effect: Chicken is the new beef, and items like fast food snack wraps are making waves as menus expand to accommodate. Even Wendy's, usually known for its square-cut burger patties, is introducing a chicken item sure to entice hungry customers. Wendy's Tendys, just released nationwide, is the tender chicken snack you've been waiting for.
The Wendy's Tendys release comes with a new line of sauces for dunking, dipping, and coating. Ranging from a spicy Scorchin' Hot to a sweet Honey Mustard, the new line has options for everybody, in containers that fit neatly into the clever Tendys box design. Equipped with a perforated cutout sized to fit one sauce at a time, each box gives busy customers an easy option for on-the-go snacking — and the perfect vehicle for a satisfyingly sauce-coated dunk.
But are Wendy's Tendys actually any good? I decided to find out, so I headed to my nearest location. Read on for all the details.
Wendy's Tendys pricing and nutritional information
The Wendy's Tendys are sold in three-piece, four-piece, and kid-sized two-piece portions. The three-piece version is available a la carte for just under $6 and the four-piece for just over $7, with the option to add fries and a drink for a few dollars more. The kids two-piece, sized for smaller appetites, comes as a meal with fries and a drink for about $7. Each box comes with your choice of sauce and additional flavors can be added for $.50 each.
The tenders are nutritionally about what you'd expect from a fast food restaurant. A three-piece coming in at 420 calories, the tenders are average for a large snack or small entrée, the only caveat being the high sodium and fat. Protein enthusiasts can delight, though: The three-piece alone is 33 grams, and the four-piece another 11 on top of that.
The Tendys are available nationwide and, in select locations, may even be the menu feature that earns the restaurant a temporary new name. That means that if you think you misheard the cashier, you didn't — a few stores are greeting customers with "Welcome to Tendys," during the tenders' release. Just another clever marketing tactic by the chain.
What do Wendy's Tendys taste like?
Wendy's Tendys are a direct competitor to chains like Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A, and, thanks to recent snack wrap releases, McDonald's. The question is, then, what can Wendy's Tendys offer that the other chicken offerings can't? If you're a fan of Wendy's nuggets, which are distinctly seasoned and delightfully crunchy, you'll like the tenders for the same reason.
Battered with a similar seasoning blend, the tender pieces have the same distinct taste as the nuggets but in a more filling format. That means that if you like the texture of a chicken tender more than a nugget, this is the snack you've been waiting for.
What do Wendy's new sauces taste like?
The sauces are where the tenders really shine. Like at other chicken restaurants, the sauces are a big part of the eating experience; and with six new sauce releases, it seems that Wendy's fully understands how important they are. The first, labelled as Wendy's Signature Sauce, appears to be a dupe of similar signature sauces — a delicious blend of what's likely mayo, hot sauce, ketchup, pepper, garlic, onion, and paprika. This is a must-have for chicken tender fans, and a perfect compliment to the crispy Tendys.
The other five sauces include Sweet Chili, Scorchin' Hot, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Honey Mustard. The latter three are what you'd expect; but the Sweet Chili is more of a jammy sweet-and-sour sauce, and the Scorchin' Hot a Buffalo sauce-inspired creamy dip. With the exception of Sweet Chili and Honey BBQ, the sauces lean creamy, none of them too hot (or even very spicy at all).
I'll definitely be enjoying Wendy's Tendys again
If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to Raising Cane's — or simply don't have a Raising Cane's in your area — Wendy's Tendys are what you are looking for. Compared to McDonald's McCrispy Strips, which were released earlier this year with the return of the Snack Wrap, Tendys are more seasoned and a little crunchier, distinct to Wendy's style of nugget. The sauces are also worth checking out, especially if you typically like creamy sauces like aiolis. Creamy with a kick of mild spice, each sauce works well with crispy chicken tenders, and the new, doubled size of their containers is a convenient change.
The final verdict: I'd buy the Tendys again, especially if I wanted a quick snack without all the bells and whistles of other chains' massive combo deals. The Tendys are true to the classic Wendy's flavor — that is to say, they aren't dupes of Cane's, McDonald's, or even Chick-fil-A's chicken tenders, but their own unique taste. The sauces are also a great option that other brands don't offer, making them another delicious reason to head to Wendy's instead.