The Taco Bell Menu Item That's The Best Of The Best
Despite having no restaurants in Mexico, Taco Bell has sold delicious Mexican-inspired cuisine since the first location's doors opened in 1962. While most of the fast food chain's menu items are iconic and in the running for the best item you could order, there can only be one winner. (Sorry, long-time Taco Bell fan Dolly Parton, it's not the Soft Taco Supreme.) To figure out the star item, Chowhound took on the hefty task of ranking each of Taco Bell's best-selling menu items, and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito came out on top.
Despite the fact that many Taco Bell fans were disappointed about the fast food corporation discontinuing the 7-Layer Burrito — which may have been due to low profits and how long the burrito took to make, according to skeptics on Reddit — the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito can mend any broken hearts with a warm hug of beefy and cheesy deliciousness.
A cheesy 5-layer experience
The Beefy 5-Layer Burrito may seem simple to some, filled only with seasoned beef, beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, and nacho cheese sauce, yet that may be the key to its charm. As we alluded to in our review, the overabundance of its ingredients is what makes the burrito so delicious. Each flavorful layer complements the next, creating a delicious, texturally exciting concoction of Taco Bell's most common ingredients and transforming them into a fan-favorite combination ... or so it seems.
Taste is subjective, so, naturally, not everyone is big on the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. One impassioned critic on Reddit called the item "the definition of unwelcome slop," a complaint brought on by the fact that the burrito appears in many of the restaurant's combo boxes. However, commenters fought back on behalf of the burrito and claimed that its quality depends on Taco Bell's consistency when making menu items. It seems that the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito can live up to its first place position so long as it's assembled correctly.