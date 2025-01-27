The Taco Bell Menu Item That's The Best Of The Best

Despite having no restaurants in Mexico, Taco Bell has sold delicious Mexican-inspired cuisine since the first location's doors opened in 1962. While most of the fast food chain's menu items are iconic and in the running for the best item you could order, there can only be one winner. (Sorry, long-time Taco Bell fan Dolly Parton, it's not the Soft Taco Supreme.) To figure out the star item, Chowhound took on the hefty task of ranking each of Taco Bell's best-selling menu items, and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito came out on top.

Despite the fact that many Taco Bell fans were disappointed about the fast food corporation discontinuing the 7-Layer Burrito — which may have been due to low profits and how long the burrito took to make, according to skeptics on Reddit — the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito can mend any broken hearts with a warm hug of beefy and cheesy deliciousness.