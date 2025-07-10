Review: McDonald's Snack Wrap Is Back And It's Just As Good As You Remember

When McDonald's first launched the Snack Wrap back in 2006, it became a sleeper hit for those who craved something a bit lighter than a burger on their fast food runs. Something about its simple construction — which consisted of grilled or crispy chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, and ranch sauce — made quite the impression on McDonald's fans. Though the Snack Wrap was discontinued in 2016, the fast food restaurant has officially re-released the menu item at participating locations.

It's been a big week for the McDonald's menu, as we recently saw the new Spicy McMuffin arrive on the restaurant's breakfast menu. Re-releases tend to be a bit more popular with customers because the nostalgia factor has created an existing fanbase, and the Snack Wrap had a pretty sizable following. Though there are a few missteps with this re-release of the Snack Wraps, fans of the original will be glad it's back on the menu. The original Ranch Snack Wrap will appeal to purists, and the Spicy Snack Wrap will be popular with those who like their nostalgia with a spicy kick.