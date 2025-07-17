The Off-Menu Spicy Condiment You Can Whip Up At Taco Bell Using This Clever Combo

The method of making your own Lava Sauce itself is pretty simple, but locking down the best technique will seriously improve your results. For one, you should ask for your nacho cheese fresh so that it's still warm — otherwise, heat it up a little at home. Cold cheese won't mix as well (and it just doesn't taste as good either).

Next, take it easy with the hot sauce (at least at first). Start with a few squirts, mix it in, and give it a taste to see how it suits your spice tolerance. Remember that Diablo Sauce is spicier, but Fire Sauce still brings heat, too. You could even try mixing both to see how the flavors interact. And make sure to stir thoroughly — we're not just topping nacho cheese with hot sauce here, we're trying to create a completely new sauce. Aim for a uniform, orange hue.

And because you're the one in the driver's seat here, you can use your DIY Lava Sauce on way more than just tacos. Try dipping a quesadilla into it, spreading it thick over a Crunchwrap Supreme, or loading up some hash browns for a spicy and cheesy breakfast twist. You could even take it a step further by bringing your own Lava Sauce to other fast food chain drive-thrus — imagine dunking McDonald's fries in it or drizzling it onto a Five Guys burger.

This is just one of 12 of the best Taco Bell menu hacks that clever fans of the chain swear by. And now that Taco Bell has several new mouthwatering menu items launched in 2025, we have even more deliciously perfect opportunities to put this spicy sauce hack to use.