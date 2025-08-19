The Secret To A Softer Chocolate Chip Cookie Is In A Simple Flour Swap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't enjoy soft and fudgy chocolate chip cookies? If you regularly make cookies at home, depending on your recipe, the resulting texture of these beloved treats can vary. To achieve an extra-soft crumb, Chowhound was able to secure some exclusive expert advice from Kat Buckley, a United Kingdom-based blogger at The Baking Explorer and author of "Bakes that Break the Internet." Especially when you're looking to lighten the texture of your favorite chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies, Buckley recommends swapping out some of the regular all-purpose flour with cake flour.

According to Buckley, "You can start by using half cake flour and half all-purpose flour, and then adjust it based on the results and your personal preference." By using somewhat even amounts of both cake flour and all-purpose flour, you're able to make cookies that are equally soft and structurally consistent. However, before you start swapping out portions of all-purpose flour with cake flour in your favorite cookie recipes, it's important to understand how each variety impacts a cookie's over-arching texture. Unlike all-purpose flour, which has a protein count anywhere between 10% and 12%, the protein count of cake flour falls between 6% and 8%.

While cake flour contains less gluten than all-purpose, cake flour also includes more starch. Therefore, preparing cookies with this alternative leads to a more tender crumb and cookies with a softer, pillowy consistency. Though, instead of swapping out every last teaspoon of all-purpose flour for cake flour in your favorite cookie recipe, follow Buckley's advice and use both varieties to achieve the best results.