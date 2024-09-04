The Right Way To Measure Dry Vs Wet Ingredients When Baking

There are few things more comforting than the scent of chocolate chip cookies, red velvet cupcakes, or homemade bread baking in your oven. Possibly even better is the sense of accomplishment when you enjoy your creation, especially since baking can be a challenge. Unlike cooking, baking is a science that relies on chemical reactions, making precise measurements crucial to creating moist cakes, crisp cookies, and fluffy breads.

Failing to measure ingredients properly while baking is the easiest way to ruin the results. Adding too much flour to cake batter, for instance, will result in a flat, dry cake, while too little will cause your cake to crumble apart. Similarly, using too much or too little sugar, fat, liquid, or rising agent can also lead to disastrous results, such as baked goods that are undercooked, too dry, too dense, or that burn easily.

The best way to remedy these problems is to prevent them by measuring your ingredients correctly. There is some debate about how to do this — some bakers swear by weighing ingredients while others prefer Ina Garten's fluff-and-scoop method. The truth is, each method can help you produce delicious baked goods. It's just a matter of deciding which tools you're most comfortable using.

