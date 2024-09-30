Candy Wasn't Always Part Of Halloween And Trick-Or-Treating

Halloween has many fun and unique traditions, but for most children, the end-all-be-all of the autumnal holiday is trick-or-treating. Whether they're lucky enough to find a house giving out full-sized candy bars or get stuck with circus peanuts that taste like bananas, going door to door dressed in costume and waiting to see what kind of candy lands in their bag is all part of the fun — and it's been that way for more than a century. Still, Halloween traditions have undergone many changes over time, like pumpkins replacing turnips as the go-to vegetable for carving Jack-o'-lanterns, and what trick-or-treaters received in their bags is no exception.

Advertisement

The origins of trick-or-treating are obscure but most likely go back to Halloween's ancient roots in the pre-Christian Celtic harvest festival of Samhain. The Celtic people of the British Isles, Ireland, and Northern France, who lived more than 2,000 years ago, believed that during Samhain, the veil between this world and the next was at its thinnest, and spirits could roam free. Traditions of the holiday included leaving food out for the deceased and young people dressing up as the spirits of the dead and causing mischief. By the Middle Ages, during the Christian holiday of All Souls Day, which had supplanted Samhain, children went door to door asking for food, money, and ale (it was a different time).

Advertisement