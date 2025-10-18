Why Frozen Cauliflower Is The Hidden Gem For A Better Smoothie

Who doesn't love a good smoothie? It's a tasty and nutritious way to kickstart the day, and you can customize it with your choice of fruits, vegetables, protein powders, and other superfoods. Plus, you can even use clever tricks like adding frozen cauliflower for thick and sensational smoothies. To get clarification on this hack, we turned to chef Abbie Gellman MS, RD, CDN, who's also an ambassador of the Foundation for Fresh Produce's Have a Plant program. Her answer to whether blending in frozen cauliflower really creates a thick, creamy, milkshake-like texture without needing dairy gave us all the confirmation we needed. "It does! I love adding frozen cauliflower because it makes it into a thick, creamy texture, and it does not add or change the flavor," she says. Though using frozen fruits is a cheat code for more flavorful smoothies, thanks to cauliflower's neutral flavor, Gellman says this particular tip is a great way to bulk up your drink with a "stealth health" veggie, especially for picky eaters and the veggie-averse.

From a quantity perspective, Gellman advises, "A little goes a long way, so a handful is plenty." And while she usually has some cauliflower in her freezer just to use for smoothies, don't worry if you only have fresh florets in your kitchen. Though the resulting texture won't be quite the same as using frozen cauliflower, Gellman says you can add them as long as you briefly steam the uncooked florets in the microwave so that they soften before going into your smoothie.