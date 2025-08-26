The Secret Fruit That Makes Chocolate Smoothies Ultra Creamy

Who doesn't enjoy a decadent chocolate smoothie to make a healthy breakfast feel like dessert? If you prefer yours thick and creamy, there are plenty of tried and tested techniques, from blending in silken tofu, which also delivers a hearty dose of plant protein, to adding a hefty dollop of nut butter to the mix. Using frozen fruit instead of fresh is also a handy hack to enhance both the texture and flavor of your smoothie. Speaking of fruit, one surprising candidate will knock your socks off with how ultra creamy it makes your smoothie in an instant — and no, it's not a banana. The secret is to reach for a perfectly ripened avocado and watch your smoothie game transform before your very eyes. The proof is in the luxurious first sip.

To further elevate the texture, freeze your avocados. This is a great tip for avocados that are on the verge of getting a bit too ripe, avoiding food waste, and, of course, for better-tasting smoothies with added nutrients from those important healthy fats. Also, do yourself and your wallet a favor by skipping store-bought frozen avocados, like Costco's frozen avocado halves, altogether. Simply blend the avocado with all your standard chocolate smoothie fixings and voilà! Avocado and chocolate is a guaranteed "don't knock it 'til you try it" combination, because, believe it or not, you won't even taste the avocado. Instead, all you'll experience is a rich, silky smooth texture that will have you adding avocados to your smoothies from here on out.