The Vegan Milk Alternative You Need For The Best Creamy Oatmeal
The creamiest oatmeal recipes have been centuries in the making. Humankind went from the Romans growing oats to provide food for their animals to the hot cereal lovers of today, who champion mashups like oatmeal and silken tofu. While such a combination might have made the ancient Romans scratch their heads in confusion, modern oatmeal eaters know that this marriage of ingredients produces the mouthfeel of frozen custard and the comfort-food-factor of the sauciest of mac and cheese recipes.
For the uninitiated (or those who might not yet embrace the genius of tofu as an ingredient), this combination may seem incongruous, particularly given tofu's appearance in popular savory dishes, like a crispy ginger-glazed tofu bowl. But the solidified soybean curd milk that tofu is made of takes on the flavors of the foods it's cooked with. Accordingly, the other ingredients you put into oatmeal will dominate your taste buds, while the flavor of tofu sinks deeply into the recesses of the dish, allowing its creamy texture to shine instead.
It doesn't take much silken tofu to pull this oatmeal upgrade off: A couple of teaspoons for about 1/2 a cup to 1 cup of dry oats ought to do it, though some experimentation may be required to achieve your preferred creaminess. For best results, stir the tofu into your oatmeal when it's nearly done cooking. Before serving, you can make your morning meal even creamier by adding other velvety-textured ingredients. Blended bananas, coconut milk, peanut or almond butter, applesauce, or your favorite plant-based yogurt also work well.
Make your creamy oatmeal savory
Of late, oatmeal recipes featuring more basil and garlic and less brown sugar and bananas have been appearing on recipe sites online as well as in the cookbook sections of local libraries and bookstores. Many of these umami-rich morning meals advise home gourmands to drop a poached or fried egg on top of the cereal when it comes time to dress it for the table.
Silken tofu can also work well for these savory oatmeal recipes. As with the sweeter dishes, the soft tofu makes the oatmeal smooth and creamy. And if it's not stirred into the hot cereal completely, it'll leave behind tiny white flecks. The end result looks like you've added egg whites to the recipe without actually doing so. Plus, you'll still get a fair bit of protein from the tofu, keeping you feeling full for longer. Once you take care of this first step, you're free to add in your favorite savory ingredients. Sliced avocados, tomatoes, steamed baby spinach, mushrooms, and olives practically beg to be a part of this dish.
If you're keeping it vegan or vegetarian, fake bacon or sausage can make an appearance, too. If you're only adding silken tofu to produce a creamier version of your favorite savory porridge, then embrace ingredients like smoked salmon, chunks of chicken, pulled pork, and even fried eggs. Finally, Huy Fong's sriracha chili sauce, chili paste, or Dijon mustard gives the dish the kind of spicy kick that makes each bite memorable.
Create creamy overnight oats
Overnight oats have become a popular alternative to hot oats in the morning. People love them because they offer the flavor and nourishing goodness of their heated counterparts, while at the same time, making throwing breakfast together on busy mornings a breeze. Fortunately, the silken tofu trick works for overnight oats as well.
To break down the silken tofu completely, add it, along with your other sweet ingredients, like honey, brown sugar, and vanilla, to your blender. Blend them long enough to ensure that everything becomes smooth and as lump-free as possible. While preparing the tofu mixture, pour either rolled or steel-cut oats, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and any other dried ingredients that you like into a cup. Pour the finished tofu mixture on top of the dried ingredients and stir until they're all completely mixed together. Cover the finished product and stash it in the fridge until you're ready to eat it.
While creamy oatmeal is next-level tasty, it may also come across boring to your texture-lovin' tongue. In light of that, consider topping this overnight breakfast with slices of fresh strawberries, pitted dates, chopped nuts or nut butter, and cacao nibs, like these organic ones from Viva Naturals. The final result is a creamy, crunchy meal that's as tasty as it is clever, no regular or plant-based milk needed.