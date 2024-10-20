The Vegan Milk Alternative You Need For The Best Creamy Oatmeal

The creamiest oatmeal recipes have been centuries in the making. Humankind went from the Romans growing oats to provide food for their animals to the hot cereal lovers of today, who champion mashups like oatmeal and silken tofu. While such a combination might have made the ancient Romans scratch their heads in confusion, modern oatmeal eaters know that this marriage of ingredients produces the mouthfeel of frozen custard and the comfort-food-factor of the sauciest of mac and cheese recipes.

For the uninitiated (or those who might not yet embrace the genius of tofu as an ingredient), this combination may seem incongruous, particularly given tofu's appearance in popular savory dishes, like a crispy ginger-glazed tofu bowl. But the solidified soybean curd milk that tofu is made of takes on the flavors of the foods it's cooked with. Accordingly, the other ingredients you put into oatmeal will dominate your taste buds, while the flavor of tofu sinks deeply into the recesses of the dish, allowing its creamy texture to shine instead.

It doesn't take much silken tofu to pull this oatmeal upgrade off: A couple of teaspoons for about 1/2 a cup to 1 cup of dry oats ought to do it, though some experimentation may be required to achieve your preferred creaminess. For best results, stir the tofu into your oatmeal when it's nearly done cooking. Before serving, you can make your morning meal even creamier by adding other velvety-textured ingredients. Blended bananas, coconut milk, peanut or almond butter, applesauce, or your favorite plant-based yogurt also work well.