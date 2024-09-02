Tofu Is The Secret To Protein-Packed Smoothies Without The Aftertaste
Tofu has been the dark horse of the health and wellness space for decades. Constantly the punchline of culinary jokes, it seems to be one of the least-liked foods in the United States. Yet, it's quietly persevered in vegan circles as a nutritious and versatile substitute for everything from scrambled eggs and chicken to a silky and delicious base for ice cream or a post-workout smoothie.
Tofu, made from condensed soy milk, is similar to cheese in texture and how it's aged to make it solid. However, it's much milder in flavor than most cheeses, allowing it to blend so well with other flavors you might even forget it's there. Tofu is also a nutrition powerhouse, with 17 grams of protein per serving and a hefty dose of calcium, and other essential vitamins and minerals. This is excellent news for smoothie lovers, since you can add it to your favorite recipes to supercharge their nutrient density without sacrificing flavor.
Silken tofu, in particular, is the perfect swap for ice, which can leave your drink grainy and watery, and dilute its flavor. Unlike its firm and semi-firm cousins, silken tofu offers a velvety texture perfect for blending into smoothies to give them a rich, dense texture and plenty of nutrition. You may also find it a palatable alternative to protein powders that often have a chalky, chemical aftertaste.
Making the perfect tofu smoothie (plus flavor suggestions!)
Properly balancing flavors and textures is the key to making the perfect smoothie. The goal is to have cohesive flavors and a thick-yet-sippable texture. To achieve this, you'll need the correct ratio of liquid to fruits, veggies, and creamy proteins. Once you've chosen the flavors you want, you can also add sweeteners, spices, and extracts to meet your nutritional needs while pleasing your palate.
To start, you'll need about a cup of base liquid. Water is acceptable, though oat milk or cold-pressed juice will add more flavor. If you're feeling especially adventurous, freshly juiced carrots or sweet potatoes are incredible additions to your smoothie. Their subtly sweet earthiness goes great with coconut milk and frozen pineapple. Oat milk, on the other hand, goes well with berries and cinnamon, while almond milk is a classic pairing for chocolate, peaches, and mangoes.
Once you've chosen your liquid base, add it to your blender with 6 to 8 ounces of silken tofu — the more tofu you add, the thicker your beverage will be. You'll then add up to 2 cups total of your chosen fruit, veggies, and other add-ins, like cinnamon and ginger, honey, or a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Pulse your blender until the ingredients break down, then buzz everything up until it's velvety smooth.
Other unsung protein powerhouses to add to your smoothie
Tofu isn't the only underrated source of protein you can hide inside a smoothie — 1 cup of cottage cheese packs a whopping 25 grams of protein. It's also rich in vitamin B12, riboflavin, and other essential vitamins. This impressive profile makes cottage cheese a game-changer when it comes to smoothies. Sure, it's a controversial ingredient, but if you build your smoothie right, you'll never taste the difference.
Most people's main objection to cottage cheese is the texture, but once it's been blended smoothly with other ingredients, this becomes a non-issue. The second objection is the "funky" smell cottage cheese develops as it ferments. Choosing the right ingredients not only fades the funk, but also enhances cottage cheese's rich, salty undertones to unify the other ingredients in your smoothie. To achieve this, think of classic flavor pairings like chocolate sweetened with maple syrup, strawberries and vanilla paste, or blackberries and lemon zest.
Greek yogurt is another thick and creamy tofu alternative that doesn't get enough love. It's more popular and well-known, but some people just can't take the tart undertones. The best way to embrace Greek yogurt to build muscle and improve gut health is to blend it with tropical flavors. Mangoes, pineapple, bananas, and coconut all have enough flavor and sweetness to soften Greek yogurt's sour edges without losing their flavor. Add a dollop of lemon curd or marmalade for an added balance of sweet and sour.