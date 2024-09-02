Tofu Is The Secret To Protein-Packed Smoothies Without The Aftertaste

Tofu has been the dark horse of the health and wellness space for decades. Constantly the punchline of culinary jokes, it seems to be one of the least-liked foods in the United States. Yet, it's quietly persevered in vegan circles as a nutritious and versatile substitute for everything from scrambled eggs and chicken to a silky and delicious base for ice cream or a post-workout smoothie.

Advertisement

Tofu, made from condensed soy milk, is similar to cheese in texture and how it's aged to make it solid. However, it's much milder in flavor than most cheeses, allowing it to blend so well with other flavors you might even forget it's there. Tofu is also a nutrition powerhouse, with 17 grams of protein per serving and a hefty dose of calcium, and other essential vitamins and minerals. This is excellent news for smoothie lovers, since you can add it to your favorite recipes to supercharge their nutrient density without sacrificing flavor.

Silken tofu, in particular, is the perfect swap for ice, which can leave your drink grainy and watery, and dilute its flavor. Unlike its firm and semi-firm cousins, silken tofu offers a velvety texture perfect for blending into smoothies to give them a rich, dense texture and plenty of nutrition. You may also find it a palatable alternative to protein powders that often have a chalky, chemical aftertaste.

Advertisement