Everything You Need To Know Before Shopping At Grocery Outlet Bargain Market

For anyone who has wondered how to make the most use of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market — or, if you're a true newbie, what even is Grocery Outlet — your bewilderment has come to an end. It's totally worth a visit, but only if you know how to do it right. Why? Because Grocery Outlet isn't your average neighborhood shop. This discount grocery store keeps its prices low by obtaining goods at significantly reduced prices, usually because they were discontinued, overproduced, or repackaged, and passing the savings on to you. Even chefs swear by its low-cost goodness.

First, a quick clarification for those wondering about the difference in nomenclature: "Grocery Outlet Bargain Market" used to be simply "Grocery Outlet," and before that, it was "Canned Foods." The chain changed from "Canned Foods" to "Grocery Outlet" by 1993 and was officially rebranded by 2006, represented by the jingle that started playing that year. (FYI, this research was a relief to me, because it proves that I'm not crazy for calling it the "canned food store" my whole life, which made me seem a bit simple in my husband's eyes. Take that, husband!)

With that out of the way, you're no doubt wondering exactly what it takes to make the most of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. Without further ado, here are 11 tips to keep in your back pocket the next time you go shopping.