How Discount Grocery Stores Keep Their Prices So Low

As grocery store prices have risen steeply in the last few years, Americans have made it clear that driving those prices back down is one of their most salient national concerns. A common refrain to help explain the outcome of the 2024 presidential election was the high price of eggs in the wake of the Biden presidency, also known as "egg-flation". And though Donald Trump's proposed tariffs may exacerbate grocery inflation, there's little doubt that voters' distress over their grocery bills was a major factor in his victory.

With that in mind, the chance to save a buck (or a few hundred) on groceries is one many Americans are clamoring for, and certain steep-discount grocery stores offer just that. But how, exactly, do they manage to keep prices so low — and is there a catch? The answer lies in overstock. Stores like the California-based chain Grocery Outlet function by purchasing excess inventory from brands — usually the result of packaging updates or overproduction — and selling them to customers at majorly discounted prices.

There's no secret scam here. The food you buy from a discount grocery store is safe and nothing is wrong with it, other than that there was too much of it to sell in time via traditional stores. However, this does mean that you might end up with some wacky-sounding brands and products that aren't consistently available, since their accessibility depends on overstocking by brands or manufacturers.