Unique Grocery Stores In Every State You Need To Visit
Grocery stores are a cornerstone of modern life. They're where we stock up on essentials and maybe even impulse-buy one too many snacks. But just because grocery shopping is a necessity doesn't mean that it has to be boring. While there are plenty of cookie-cutter grocery chains across the U.S., there are also truly unique grocery spots that double as cultural landmarks, community hubs, or downright quirky destinations in their own right. We've rounded up a list of one-of-a-kind grocery stores in every state that are definitely worth the detour — and the cart space.
Alabama: Walker's Market
This Five Points foodie haven eschews the bland aisles and mass-produced labels in favor of small-batch, hand-picked goodies from coast-to-coast artisans, each one tasted and approved by owner Kimberly Walker. As an added bonus, grab-and-go meals crafted by local caterers are a weeknight lifesaver. Look out for rotating seasonal dips, special-edition spreads, charming hostess gifts, boutique barware, and a curated wine selection. It's Southern charm meets foodie flair in the best way.
(256) 270-8233
809 Wellman Ave, Huntsville, Alabama 35801
Alaska: Rainbow Foods
This unique natural market in downtown Juneau is anything but your average grocery store. With Southeast Alaska's largest daily selection of organic produce and a warm herb garden welcome on the patio, this spot stands out as a community hub in the frozen north. Inside, you'll find a hot lunch bar, complete with vegan and gluten-free options, a bakery stocked with oven-fresh desserts (don't skip the raspberry scones) and locally made Wild Oven breads, quirky treats (hello, pickled quail eggs), and specialty bulk bins for spices, oils, and grains.
(907) 586-6476
224 W 4th St, Juneau, Alaska 99801
Arizona: Food Conspiracy Co-op
Tucson's Food Conspiracy Co-op is a funky, community-powered grocery with serious local flavor. Since 1971, it's been the go-to spot for organic produce, hard-to-find Southwest staples like mesquite flour and tepary beans, and a killer bulk section where you save on plastic by bringing your own containers. The hot bar dishes up everything from scratch-made soups to vegan breakfast burritos. Bonus: there's a leafy courtyard and edible garden out back if you need a breather. It's part neighborhood hangout, part sustainability mission, and 100% worth the visit.
(520) 624-4821
412 N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
Arkansas: Tropical Food Market
This unassuming strip mall spot in Rogers brings a bold burst of global flavor to Northwest Arkansas. Tropical Food Market is a specialty grocery that focuses on Afro-Caribbean and Latin staples you won't find just anywhere — think salted cod, scotch bonnet sauces, and shelves lined with tropical sodas like Ting. The meat counter often features marinated gizzards and spicy beef suya skewers ready for the grill. The unpretentious and welcoming vibe makes Tropical Food Market a must for curious cooks looking to try something new.
instagram.com/tropicalfoodmarket
(479) 402-5929
2810 W Walnut St, Rogers, Arkansas 72756
California: Berkeley Bowl
If you're searching for a hard-to-find ingredient, chances are, you'll find it at Berkeley Bowl. Founded in a former bowling alley, this spot now stocks over 1,000 varieties of fresh produce, ranging from Indian bitter melon and gingko nuts to heirloom tomatoes that founder Glenn Yasuda famously used to hand-pick at local markets as early as 2:30 a.m. every day. Customers rave about the "imperfect" bins, bulk spices and grains, and a meat, cheese, and seafood counter that rivals the Bay Area's best. And don't forget about the friendly employees who can identify hundreds of produce varieties at the drop of a hat.
Multiple Locations
Colorado: Leevers Locavore
Leevers Locavore flips the script on what a grocery store can be. Set in a thoughtfully renovated Save-A-Lot, this community-focused spot blends small-batch shopping with hangout vibes. You'll find carts with built-in cupholders, so you can sip craft beer or local wine while you shop. But the real draw is the standout butcher counter, well-stocked with everything from dry-aged steaks to rabbit and house-cured bacon. A 60-seat food hall offers a casual space to rest your feet while you snack on pizza, sushi, or charcuterie.
(303) 433-4405
2630 West 38th Ave, Denver, Colorado 80211
Connecticut: Ferraro's Market
Ferraro's Market in North Haven is a no-frills, old-school grocery with a cult following, and for good reason. The real star is the meat counter, where skilled butchers prep everything from steak and chicken feet to stuffed pork chops and whole porchetta packed in a 60-foot display case dedicated to pork. Seafood is delivered fresh from NYC's Fulton Fish Market several times a week, and the prepared foods case is stacked with homemade eggplant parm, Thai BBQ wings, and other easy-dinner lifesavers. It's family-owned, fiercely local, and packed with personality.
(203) 776-3462
210 Universal Dr, North Haven, Connecticut 06473
Delaware: Byler's Country Market and Grocery Outlet
Byler's Country Market & Grocery Outlet in Delaware is part grocery, part treasure hunt, and all charm. Locals have flocked here since 1974 for the bulk bins packed with spices, baking supplies, and old-school candies, plus a coffee bar and deli that serve up towering sandwiches and fresh-baked pies. You'll also find quirky closeout deals, Amish-made kitchenware, and hand-dipped ice cream that's totally worth the detour. It's got that cozy, country-store feel where the staff knows your name — and your favorite snack.
Multiple Locations
Florida: Seed to Table
Seed to Table in North Naples is far more than your average grocery store — it's a 75,000 square foot foodie wonderland with a farmers-market theme and in-house restaurants, bars, and even nightly live music. More than 70 varieties of fresh fruits and veggies are delivered daily from nearby Oakes Farms, and in-store snacks range from sushi to tacos, all washed down with coffee or craft cocktails. A kid's play area keeps little ones entertained while parents finish their grocery run, making a visit here feel more like a weekend outing than a chore.
(239) 310-7333
4835 Immokalee Rd, Naples, Florida 34110
Georgia: Your DeKalb Farmer's Market
You don't need a passport to embark on a culinary trip around the world at this Atlanta institution. A Decatur staple since 1977, this no-frills, warehouse-style market is packed with over 450 types of produce, a massive spice wall, and a dizzying array of international goods. You'll find everything from goat stew meat and semi-boneless quail to 50 types of fresh pasta, house-made pesto, and fan-favorite cranberry orange bread. And the prices aren't too shabby, either.
(404) 377-6400
3000 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, Georgia 30030
Hawaii: Waikiki Market
Waikiki's only full-service grocery store is also a hot spot for brunch thanks to its ultra-fresh poke and Instagram-worthy interiors. In addition to its prime address off Waikiki Beach, the store's array of wine, beer, local souvenirs, and a breezy self-checkout make it a go-to for beachgoers. You'll find far more than just the staples here — be on the lookout for fresh malasadas, spam musubi, bento boxes, stir-fry bowls, and even a tucked-away sit-down restaurant offering contemporary Hawaiian dishes.
(808) 923-2022
2380 Kūhiō Ave, 2nd Floor, Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
Idaho: Atkinsons' Market
Atkinsons' Market in Idaho's Wood River Valley is a family-run favorite that feels more like a community hub than just a grocery. The store works directly with over 100 local farmers, ranchers, and producers to stock its shelves with ultra-seasonal offerings like wild asparagus, grass-fed lamb, microgreens, raw dairy, and Simple Kneads cookies. Loved for its friendly staff, cozy multi‑generation vibe, and regular in-store food events, Atkinsons' Market is where locals shop to support real farms and discover seasonal gems.
Multiple Locations
Illinois: Old World Market
This uptown Chicago West African and Caribbean grocery is a hidden gem that brings serious flavor to everyday shopping. Its shelves are packed with hard-to-find imports, like fufu flour, chikwanga, kenkey, and Ghanaian yams. Hot tip: This is one of the only grocery stores in Chicago that sells scotch bonnet peppers. You'll also find frozen fish and seafood, plus a wall of exotic spices, grains, and bulk beans.
(773) 989-4440
5129 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: One World Market
The only Japanese grocery store in Indianapolis, One World Market is a lively grocery-meets-food-court tucked away in the Castleton neighborhood. Here, you can score imported staples (matcha KitKats, seaweed, and Japanese drinks) and snack at a sushi counter serving up nigiri, chirashi, ramen, and vegan options. The aisles are stocked with everything from tuna and eel to chopsticks and chilled Asian beverages. Free Wi-Fi, outdoor seating, and super-helpful staff add to the international appeal.
(317) 842-3442
8466 Castleton Corner Dr, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250
Iowa: Pammel Grocery
This hole-in-the-wall international shop meets deli is a cozy three-aisle gem in Ames that has been run by the welcoming Manci family since 1987. It stocks Pakistani, Indian, and Middle Eastern ingredients — think halal meats, basmasti rice, chutneys, and imported spices — plus a deli dishing up chicken gyros, falafel, and fresh samosas. You'll find locals and international students alike soaking up the friendly vibe, chatting with the owners, and mingling over hot plates.
(515) 292-9700
113 Colorado Ave, Suite 133, Ames, Iowa 50014
Kansas: The Merc Co+op
The Merc Co+op is where grocery shopping feels more like hanging out with your foodie neighbors. This community-owned gem (the only such store in Northeast Kansas) stocks everything from organic kale and local eggs to budget staples and bulk snacks. The deli and bakery crank out fresh sandwiches, soups, and sweets (wheat-free and vegan options, too). Bonus: most products come from within 200 miles. With cooking demos, friendly vibes, and ethically sourced everything, it's the kind of place that makes you feel good about what's in your cart.
Multiple
Kentucky: Newby Country Store
Newby Country Store in Richmond, Kentucky, is a charming blast from the past that's been delighting locals since 1891. Famous for its hearty deli sandwiches made with Kentucky Pride meats and Amish mayo, it also boasts over 70 flavors of specialty sodas in classic glass bottles. You'll find unique jams, handmade soaps, and quirky gifts alongside gas for your car or tractor. With its cozy, welcoming vibe, Newby is a beloved local hangout and a must-visit for a genuine taste of Kentucky.
(859) 624-2274
435 Newby Rd, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Louisiana: Mardi Gras Zone Supermarket
As its name suggests, New Orleans' Mardi Gras Zone Supermarket isn't just a grocery store, it's a 24/7 cultural carnival. With jazz softly playing over the loudspeakers, you can browse the soul-stocked shelves for local staples like Tabasco, Creole country sausages, jams, and Cajun sauces, alongside stone-oven pizza and a bustling deli serving red beans & rice, schnitzel, fish & chips, and more. But what really sets it apart is a rowdy aisle of Mardi Gras memorabilia that's perfect for a last-minute parade.
(504) 947-8787
2706 Royal St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117
Maine: John Edward's Market
John Edwards Market in Ellsworth (just outside Bar Harbor) is the region's beloved old-school health food haven. You'll find local and organic produce, seasonal dairy and meats, imported cheeses, fine wines, and a coffee bar tucked behind a counter of fresh-baked scones. Unique offerings include over 125 herbs and spices — like specialty blends and sweet sugars — and a lineup of natural cosmetics and pet foods. Maine's oldest health food store also has a wine cellar-slash-art gallery so you can sip and stroll while you shop.
(207) 667-9377
158 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine 04605
Maryland: Oasis Fresh Foods Market
When this independent grocery store in Indian Head opened its doors in October 2024, it ended a 25-year grocery drought in the community. Today, this 6,000-square-foot market offers the usual grocery suspects, but what sets it apart is its commitment to partnering with local vendors like Rootbound Farms and Chesapeake Bay Coffee Roasters. The newly opened Papeleo's Ice Cream shop makes shopping here an extra sweet outing.
(301) 861-2626
4155 Indian Head Hwy, Indian Head, Maryland 20640
Massachusetts: Formaggio Kitchen
Formaggio Kitchen in Boston and Cambridge is a dairy-lover's paradise with over 150 artisan cheeses, many aged in their own underground cave for peak funk and flavor. But this cheesy gem isn't just about curds. You'll also find small-batch charcuterie, European pantry staples, a specialized range of wine vinegars, and imported jams that practically beg for a baguette. Staff are passionate, borderline encyclopedic, and always eager to share samples.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Papaya Fruit Market
Papaya Fruit Market in the Detroit metro area is a treasure trove for adventurous cooks, with global produce and Middle Eastern staples you won't find at the average chain. Think loquats, baby bananas, sour plums, and grape leaves, plus imported drinks, spices, and pantry goods, and even halal meats butchered in-house. Don't miss the wacky weekday sales (check Papaya's Instagram for the latest news) and be sure to chat with the ever-friendly staff.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Asian Mart
As the only grocery store in the region specializing in traditional Filipino groceries, Asian Mart in Burnsville draws folks from all over looking for a taste of home. This unassuming strip mall joint run by Watson Fong offers a huge array of frozen meats, fish, snacks, and weekend hot-deli specialties like Filipino red hot dogs and deep-fried pork belly. Stock your cart with super-niche treats like hopia pastries, suman moron, lumpia, and Magnolia ice cream.
(952) 582-4597
14600 10th Ave S Suite 100, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
Mississippi: Cypress Point Resort General Store
At this unique Brandon grocery, you can stock up on snacks and feed a zebra. Yep, there's an actual wild animal safari on-site, just steps from shelves stocked with local honey, fresh produce, a full butcher counter, and house-baked pies. Formerly McClain's, this spot is part roadside market, part rustic wonderland. With a coffee shop, farmer's market, and quirky giftables all under one roof, it's a one-stop adventure that turns your grocery run into a story worth telling.
cypresspointms.com/general-store
601-829-1101
874 Holly Bush Road, Brandon, MS 39047
Missouri: Jums African Market
Stepping into Jums African Market in Springfield is like discovering a secret spice vault. This family-run spot stocks authentic West and East African staples — goat's meat, African red beans, egusi, cassava and fufu flour, plantains — plus Caribbean fare. Owners Fola and Jummy Sodade built an "African food embassy" for immigrants and adventurous eaters alike, offering guidance and community alongside exotic ingredients. For the uninitiated, an on-site food truck and in-store kitchen offer a delicious taste of these African staples.
(417) 450-8011
1454 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri 65803
Montana: The Good Food Store
In homage to its humble beginnings as a bulk food store, the 50-year-old Good Food Store in Missoula still stocks over 800 bulk items, from beans and oats to locally made yogurt. Today, you can also track down cuts from the Montana-focused meat department, scoop up seasonal produce from nearby farms, or indulge in a custom wok bowl at the deli & café while browsing for kitchenware in NEST. A commitment to becoming a zero-waste facility drives eco-friendly measures across the store.
(406) 541-3663
1600 S 3rd St West, Missoula, Montana 59801
Nebraska: Circle C Market
When you roll into Circle C Market in Cody, you're stepping into the heart of a community-built, student-run barn of fresh goods. Housed in straw-bale walls, it carries all the basics (milk, eggs, produce) without the 40-mile haul to the closest grocery store in Valentine. But what you won't find at your average big-box is the pride of local high schoolers ringing you up, stocking shelves, and treating the place like their classroom and co-op all in one.
facebook.com/circlecmarketincody
(402) 823-4099
101 Cherry St, Cody, Nebraska 69211
Nevada: Great Basin Community Food Co-op
When you walk into Great Basin Community Food Co-op in downtown Reno, you're entering a sunny, mural-filled hive of locally grown and organic fare that mainstream stores can't touch. At this community-owned spot, you'll stuff your cart with regionally sourced produce, bulk grains and spices, and unique finds like pasture-raised meats, biodynamic wines, and wellness goods. Upstairs, the Foodshed Cafe beckons with made-to-order smoothies and salads featuring ingredients sourced from local producers.
(775) 324-6133
240 Court St, Reno, Nevada 89501
New Hampshire: El Parcero Market
El Parcero Market on Maple Street acts as a cultural hub for the Latinx community in East Manchester. Fill your cart with hard-to-find essentials like chipilín, flor de loroco, hojas de maxán, and panela — ingredients you can't track down in the average supermarket. Owner John Cardona curates with pride, regularly restocking staples and snacks that transport you to Central and South America. Expert service in Spanish seals the deal for many longtime grocery devotees.
(603) 820-9922
326 Maple St, Manchester, New Hampshire 03103
New Jersey: Mitsuwa Marketplace
When you hit Mitsuwa Marketplace in Edgewater (the only location on the East Coast), you're treated to a full-blown Japanese mini-mall experience — grocery aisles stuffed with ramen noodles, rare pickles, sashimi-quality fish, imported sake, skincare, unique kitchenware, and black sesame soft serve. After a ramen or tempura bowl in the bustling food court, browse the Kinokuniya bookstore, matcha café, or Gashapon toy kiosks. It's not just shopping, it's a Tokyo field trip without boarding a flight.
(201) 941-9113
595 River Rd Edgewater, New Jersey 07020
New Mexico: Keller's Farm Stores
When you step into Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque, you're entering meat-lovers' nirvana, where classic cuts rub elbows with exotic game like bison, wild boar, and even ostrich. At this family-owned gem (also the city's oldest independent grocer), you'll find everything from custom-cut prime ribs to ready-to-cook Polish kielbasa. The in-house butcher also crafts sausages, smoked meats, and bacon that rival any chain's deli. Round the corner to discover shelves stocked with more than 225 local items, from gourmet pantry staples to rare spices.
Multiple locations
New York: Zabar's
Walking into Zabar's on the Upper West Side is like stepping into a savory temple of Jewish New York tradition. You'll elbow your way through crowds of smoked fish lovers and bagel purists to score hand-sliced nova, caviar by the ounce, and a cheese counter that reads like a Eurotrip. The coffee? Roasted in-house since forever. And don't skip the upstairs kitchenware section — it's got everything from bagel slicers to Moka espresso makers. You don't shop at Zabar's. You pilgrimage. Come hungry. Leave kvelling.
(212) 787-2000
2245 Broadway, New York, New York 10024
North Carolina: Super G Mart
When you wander into the largest international supermarket in North Carolina, you'll feel like you've unlocked the world's pantry under one roof. At Super G Mart, you'll discover hard-to-find international produce — think seven types of yams and Irish sea moss — alongside Eastern European pickles, Caribbean spices, and fresh meat and seafood like chicken hearts and live catfish. Explore aisles of Korean staples and Turkish coffee, then recharge at the in-house food court, Alley 51, where pho, bao buns, and boba await.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Stan's Supermarket
Shopping at Stan's Supermarket in Wishek is like stepping into the meaty heart of small-town pride. You're here for one thing: the legendary Wishek sausage. Made in-house with a time-tested German recipe dating back to 1909, it's smoky, savory, and so beloved that they'll even ship it across the country. While the aisles stock everyday essentials, it's the butcher counter that turns locals into loyalists. Swing by, stock up, and snag a taste of North Dakota tradition you won't find anywhere else.
(701) 452-2351
1112 Beaver Ave, Wishek, North Dakota 58495
Ohio: Jungle Jim's International Market, Fairfield
Jungle Jim's is nothing short of a grocery-meets-amusement-park extravaganza. Within this Fairfield favorite, you'll find aisles stocked with more than 180,000 international products, a 1,500-hot-sauce firetruck display, a lifesize Elvis-inspired lion that sings, and even a monorail-turned-bourbon-bar. Between the live seafood tanks, exotic meats (craving rattlesnake?), and a fitting jungle theme, it's a global food safari. There is a second location in Eastgate, but you'll want to visit the original for the full jungle effect.
(513) 674-6000
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, Ohio 45014
Oklahoma: Halal Mart
Halal Mart in Oklahoma City feels like a warmly curated food bazaar. Here, you can customize grass‑fed, antibiotic‑free halal cuts of beef, lamb, goat, or chicken right at the counter — never frozen, always fresh — with no extra charge. Beyond meat, the shelves brim with imported spices, rice, olives, rosewater, and Persian‑Pakistani delights you'd be hard-pressed to find at the average big-box store.
(405) 948-0908
5115 N Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73112
Oregon: Providore Fine Foods
Perched just outside Portland, Providore Fine Foods is where gourmet grocery meets food hall in the most delicious way. A boutique food marketplace with a European soul, Providore features Pastaworks' fresh-cut pasta and ooey-gooey triple-cream cheeses, a windowed rotisserie (Arrosto) serving lemon-rosemary chicken, an oyster bar serving Pacific Northwest brininess, and exceptional produce like kiwi berries and heirloom figs. The shelves are lined with rare imports and an enviable tinned-fish collection that'll spark serious decision paralysis.
(503) 232-1010
2340 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, Oregon 97232
Pennsylvania: Reading Terminal Market
Philadelphia's oldest public market is sensory overload in the best possible way. In operation since 1893, Reading Terminal Market has transformed from a simple farmer's market into a city staple with more than 80 local vendors packed under one historic roof. Stock up on exotic spices, handmade chocolates, scrapple, and even live lobsters. When you start to feel peckish, browse for Amish baked goods, New York-style deli sandwiches, and international fare ranging from Caribbean to Cantonese.
(215) 922-2317
1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107
Rhode Island: Fox Point Grocers
Stepping into Fox Point Grocers feels like discovering a cozy neighborhood treasure in Providence. Known for its selection of local and organic produce, artisanal cheeses, French butters, and thoughtfully curated pantry staples, this independently owned spot goes beyond your typical grocery run. You'll find fun gourmet finds like small-batch ice creams, English jams, and caviar. Unique home goods and friendly staff round out this exceptional small-town shopping experience.
(401) 302-5623
107 Hope Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02906
South Carolina: Boulineau's
Locally owned since 1948, Boulineau's and its iconic lighthouse facade span four square blocks and 175,000 square feet, housing everything from fresh local seafood to custom-cut meats, a massive bakery, sushi bar, an ocean-view café, and even fishing gear and souvenirs. Pick up towels and hot fried chicken or swap out your propane tank before heading to the beach, just one block from Boulineau's front door.
(843) 249-3556
212 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29582
Tennessee: Mazfresco Market
Stepping into Mazfresco Market in Nashville transports you to a bustling Latin American mercado. The lively spot offers fresh tortillas handmade daily, a full-service butcher and seafood counter, and an in-store bakery brimming with traditional pan dulce and tres leches cakes. Grab essentials like cojita, mole, epazote, and other imported staples, plus a savory takeout menu that turns shopping into a feast.
(615) 709-3179
3953 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37211
Texas: Craft Food
On the outside, Craft Food in Plano looks like a typical upscale deli, but once you step inside, you'll be transported across the globe. This gourmet treasure trove boasts unique finds from more than 10 Eastern European countries — think Ukrainian mayonnaise, Russian pirozhki, caviar, and Georgian pear lemonade. A full-service deli is a highlight, selling everything from dumplings to meat-jelly croutons, as is a small but thoughtful selection of imported wines.
(469) 888-4041
8300 Preston Rd #190, Plano, Texas 75024
Utah: Pirate O's Gourmet Market
For those seeking a treasure trove of international delights, Pirate O's is a must-visit. This quirky Draper market offers a vast selection of imported goodies, from European candies and craft sodas to an entire room dedicated to cheese. The deli counter whips up imaginative sandwiches (raspberry-chipotle turkey, anyone?), and there's a coffee shop and gift-basket bar, to boot.
(801) 572-0956
11901 South 700 East, Draper, Utah 84020
Vermont: Powers Market
Established in 1833, Powers Market is Vermont's oldest continuously operating grocery store. Inside the striking Greek Revival building, you'll find a delightful mix of local staples, like Vermont maple syrup, cider, and small-batch ice cream, alongside fresh produce, meats, cheeses, and baked goods, including gluten-free options. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming, with friendly staff and the beloved shop dog, Clark, adding to the small-town charm.
(802) 440-0871
9 Main Street, North Bennington, Vermont 05257
Virginia: Trace — The Zero Waste Store
At Trace — The Zero Waste Store in Vienna, you'll find yourself diving into a treasure trove of sustainable shopping options. This eco-conscious spot features nearly 200 bulk refill stations for everything from grains and spices to oils and soaps, cutting down on single-use packaging. Plus, their handpicked selection of plastic-free household and personal care items makes it a breeze to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.
(703) 223-5045
140 Church St NW, Vienna, Virginia 22180
Washington: DK Market
Shopping at DK Market in Renton is like taking a global food tour without leaving town. This warehouse-style market packs an impressive range of international groceries, from South Asian bitter melon and taro root to Eastern European rye bread and Turkish confections. The produce section shines with fresh finds like baby bok choy, purple yams, and frozen durian. With no-frills aisles and wallet-friendly prices, it's your go-to spot for authentic, hard-to-find ingredients that typical stores just don't carry.
(425) 277-5055
720 Lind Ave SW, Renton, Washington 98057
West Virginia: Capitol Market
Housed in a former train station, Capitol Market is a charming indoor-outdoor farmer's market packed with flavor and history all year round. This Charleston staple specializes in local finds, including fresh meats and game, handcrafted chocolates, and even Amish goods. Seasonal produce and West Virginia-made products fill the shelves, while a handful of small restaurants serve up Italian cuisine, sushi, and barbecue.
(304) 344-1905
800 Smith St, Charleston, West Virginia 25301
Wisconsin: Mars Cheese Castle
Step into Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and prepare for a cheesy adventure like no other. Established in 1947, this specialty food store and taproom offers more than 700 types of cheese — from quirky chocolate cheese to 10-year-aged cheddar — plus locally made sausages, fresh baked goods, and Wisconsin-themed souvenirs. With its castle-like architecture and in-store deli serving bratwurst and burgers, it's a must-visit for cheese enthusiasts and curious travelers alike.
(855) 352-6277
2800 W Frontage Rd, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
Wyoming: Hungry Jack's General Store
Shopping at Hungry Jack's General Store in Wilson feels like visiting a cozy, old-school Western outpost with a modern twist. Since 1954, this quirky, community-owned spot has stocked everything from fresh produce and local meats and cheeses to cookware, deli sandwiches, regional spirits, and hand-thrown ceramics. You'll also find puzzles, T-shirts, and postcards tucked among the shelves. It's a one-stop shop full of Wyoming charm.
(307) 733-3561
5655 WY-22, Wilson, WY 83014