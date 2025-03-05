How Is A Grocery Outlet Different From A Store?

The selection found at Grocery Outlet may be inconsistent, as the retailer does not buy and stock the same products every week. There are pros and cons to this; there's always a rotating selection of products, but the deal you scored last week may never repeat itself again. Therefore, if you find something you like at a great price, it's ideal to stock up on it if it's shelf-stable or can be frozen.

The discount retailer is locally owned, which means each independent operator has the opportunity to choose what they would like to stock from the chain's inventory. While we expect consistency from shopping at grocery chains like Trader Joe's, one Grocery Outlet may have totally different products from the other.

If you go shopping with a strict grocery list, Grocery Outlet may not be ideal. You might find five different seasonal coffee creamer flavors, but may struggle to find the one you buy on a weekly basis. It makes sense to head to Grocery Outlet first (with an open mind!), and then head to a regular grocery store to pick up any items you weren't able to find. For budget-savvy shoppers with a flexible grocery list, it's worth visiting regularly to score deep discounts on favorite and new products.