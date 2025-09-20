10 Grocery Shopping Secrets Chefs Swear By To Stretch Every Dollar

The average American's grocery budget has become tighter and tighter in recent years. Fewer items go in the shopping cart, and yet the bill keeps coming out even bigger. With everyday expenses steadily on the rise, many people are searching for ways to save on their grocery bill and make their paychecks stretch for substantial meals.

There are several reasons food costs continue to rise — inflation, supply chain disruptions like disease and drought, newly implemented tariffs, and even mass-deportations have been linked to economic difficulties, especially in regard to food prices. An investigation conducted by The Guardian and Food and Water Watch found that every step of our food industry — from agriculture to production to grocery stores — is controlled by just a handful of major firms, resulting in very limited opportunities for a competitive market, and a whole lot of room for corporate profit at the expense of the consumer.

Staring down the prices at the grocery store and everything that goes into inflating them may seem grim, but don't let that get you down — there are several tips and tricks you can use to shrink the bill. Take it from a chef: Inflation and the ever-increasing cost of living are not the fault of the consumer, but you can still find and make food that's healthy, fulfilling, and brings joy and sustenance to your life.