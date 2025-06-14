5 Best Grocery Stores To Find Unique Imported Snacks
Sure, it's fun to sift through global recipes, noting new techniques and flavor combinations. Yet sometimes, the most unsuspecting culinary magic comes in pre-packaged form. So don't overlook the transportive pleasures of a snack: Tasty, convenient, and still enlightening regarding global cuisine.
If you live in the United States and are looking to fill your pantry with global munchables, there's truly a world of options. Offerings from small, boutique companies have increasingly appeared on shelves, diversifying among big brand labels. And in parallel, Asian grocery outlets — predominantly with a South Asian, Chinese, and Korean focus — have become more popular than ever in the U.S. Throw in a general American interest in imported food products, and there's no better time to snack with a globe-spanning appetite.
Plus, the best supermarkets for international snacks condense numerous offerings into just a few aisles. Whether you're after something crunchy, sweet, nutritious, unusual-to-you, or simply delicious, pop into one of these chains, and discover imported bites that intrigue.
H Mart offers a wide selection of Asian-flavored snacks
Of all the international grocery chains present in the United States, few have achieved popularity like H Mart. With nearly a hundred locations nationwide, the chain offers Asian groceries and even in-store dining to an ever expanding base of customers. And if you're looking for the best items to buy on your first trip to H Mart, then place delicious snacks at the top of the grocery list.
This outlet is the spot for unique Asian-sourced nibbles, available in flavors difficult to spot at other grocers. Among crispy bites, the options are expansive: Think gochujang flavored crispy seaweed, a variety of shrimp crackers, Japanese pizza-flavored potato chips, or umami-rich shiitake mushroom chips. If you're not well-versed in the world of East Asian savory snacks, be prepared to be amazed. The array of intriguing flavors and colorful packages at H Mart truly mesmerizes.
And for those with a sweet tooth, the import of dessert snacks just keeps on coming. You can get strawberry creme flavored Oreos — which are made in South Korea — or once exclusively Japanese matcha Kit Kats. Expand your palate with Korean yogurt candy or a traditional cookie called a yak-gwa, as well as a barley snack — a perfect complement for tea. It's fair to say that short of purchasing a flight to Seoul, H Mart is one of the best forays into Korean snacking.
Snack around the world at Trader Joe's
When it comes to unique snack selection with a truly global influence, it's hard to top Trader Joe's. Walk into one of its stores and you'll notice delicious, aesthetically packaged bites sprinkled throughout. By way of the grocer's incredibly secretive private labelling strategies, it amasses a variety of manufacturers, all sold under the Trader Joe's logo.
Certain items in-store are likely a re-packaging of well-known American manufacturers, but there's also a variety of internationally imported foods at Trader Joe's, with the production location listed on the back. Savory options include protein dense oven-baked cheese bites sourced from Italy, ultra flavorful Thai-made Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix, as well as earthy and elegant Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips, imported by way of Scandinavia.
On the sweet side, keep country hopping, diving into Chile Seasoned Dried Mango produced using Mexican fruit, Nocciolini Tiny Hazelnut Meringues manufactured according to traditional Italian standards, or delectably fluffy Brioche Style Liège Waffles made in Belgium. Whether you're looking to serve friends appetizing bites with a twist or stock up a personal pantry, Trader Joe's broadens your horizons with snacks from a whirlwind of destinations.
Find new favorites at World Market
Selling an eclectic variety of everything from furniture to sweets and knick-knacks, there are few stores quite like World Market. And in alignment with their name, the shop offers a wide selection of international treats. Like Trader Joe's, this outlet isn't tied to one region, however, they do sell a wide variety of brands not under private label. And their dedicated curation means you'll always find new intriguing bites.
Whether it's Thai-made crispy seaweed bites, cheesy onion Irish potato chips, or Hawaiian ginger flavored chips, their savory options include a range of regional favorites. Their selection of unique imported candy is also impressive: Think Chinese panda Skittles, German-labelled Haribo, and this is also the spot where to buy Dubai chocolate in the U.S.
For eaters keen to really broaden their horizons, look into the store's sampler packs. In a single package, you can try out the sweet or savory options of Korean, German, or Japanese origin. Aesthetically boxed, the set's ideal for a gift or a cheerful mood boost. So stop by one of their over 200 locations stateside, and find plenty of new snack options.
Head to Eataly for Italian snacking needs
A store with globe-spanning options certainly lends varied options, but on some occasions you might have one specific snack vibe in mind. And if Italian products are what you're after, then head to an Eataly near you. The grocery chain is the premier stop for all things Italian — they even offer elite cooking classes focused on Southern European cuisine.
Among their snack offerings, they feature an extensive lineup of high-quality products. Most options are crunchy, encompassing variously flavored breadsticks, crackers and chips. Whether you want olive-flavored breadsticks, truffle potato chips, or durum wheat-based taralli, the store has you covered. The brand's lineup encompasses the perfect snacks to enjoy during an aperitivo hour alongside delicious Italian cocktails, ideal for entertaining.
On the sweets side, you can expect gourmand offerings presented in aesthetic packing. Sample centuries old cantucci almond cookies sold in a tin, or a lineup of biscotti that's the perfect midday treat. And for the Italian snack lover in your life, you can even purchase a bundle, which includes cookies, crackers, jam, and olive oil, all colorfully tied together with red ribbon. So if you're after unique imported snacks with an elegant edge, Eataly's a great option.
Mitsuwa Marketplace sells niche Japanese items
For more immersion into cuisine-specific snacking, check out Japanese Mitsuwa Marketplace. Although the chain only includes a dozen stores, they're present in Chicago, North Texas, New Jersey, Hawaii, and Southern California, covering some large population bases. Best of all, the Mitsuwa Marketplace selection includes a variety of bites, making a visit akin to a Japanese convenience store.
In addition to rice crackers, seaweed flavored chips, and taro corn puffs, you can even try Mitsuwa branded onigiri — flavorful rice balls designed for on-the-go eating. In the sweets department, the imported options are equally varied: Brands like Meji and Hi-Chew are certainly represented, but you can also buy a mochi cake or Hokkaido-style ice cream. And don't miss the donuts, typically available in their food court — for many, these are worth the drive. So for a glimpse into the expansive world of Japanese snacking, Mitsuwa Marketplace is a great stop.