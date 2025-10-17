10 Things You Should Never Clean With Vinegar

We all know the smell of a musty washing machine, and if you don't clean your appliance enough, your clothes might start to smell a little funky, too. But vinegar is one ingredient that you shouldn't use to clean your laundry machine. While you may be able to use vinegar to help lift a stain from your clothing or dish towels, adding it to the appliance directly is a whole different story. Vinegar is highly acidic, so pouring it into the machine can cause damage to the seals, hoses, and inner workings of the machine. However, you may be able to get away with using vinegar to clean the outside of the machine, as well as the dispensers. A mixture of equal parts water and vinegar can help clean up any fabric softener residue; you'll just want to keep the acidic cleaner away from anything rubber in your machine.

Instead of using vinegar inside the drum of your machine, you may want to try using bleach or an approved washing machine cleaner. Since machines all operate differently (and thus require different cleaning instructions), it's advised that you look at your manual first. Regardless, cleaning your machine regularly can help cut back on gunk and prevent you from seeking drastic measures — like pouring a whole bottle of vinegar into the drum.

In the same vein, you should also avoid using vinegar inside your dishwasher. While some methods might be safe, like descaling it with vinegar and baking soda, the acidic nature of vinegar can do long-term damage to rubber seals and gaskets.