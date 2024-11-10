One Of The Biggest Mistakes You Make With Kitchen Knives Is How You Clean Them

Good knives can transform the cooking experience for home chefs, making it worthwhile to invest in high-quality pieces that will last a lifetime. However, their long lifespan depends upon proper care, storage, and cleaning. While it may be tempting to toss your knives in the dishwasher, don't make this common mistake. Dishwashers cause damage that affects the lifespan and performance of your knives, so it's crucial to clean your knives by hand to keep them in excellent condition.

A lot can happen in the dishwasher that can cause damage to or dull your knives. The high water pressure jostles knives against other silverware and dishes, leading to nicks and scratches on the blades and dulling of the edge. Additionally, the plastic interior of the dishwasher can create further wear and tear, as can the sediment that the high pressure washing can project around during the cycle. Harsh detergents can damage the edge and dull the blades over time. Certain handle types, particularly wooden ones, are vulnerable to damage from the dishwasher's environment. Prolonged exposure to moisture also creates an ideal condition for rust to develop, as knives remain wet for longer than they would if cleaned by hand.