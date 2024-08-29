How To Clean A Glass Stove Top (Without Leaving A Single Scratch)

Part of the allure of a glass stove top is the sleek, clean look it brings to any kitchen. In many ways, the glass tops that are common on electric and induction stoves are easier to clean than grate tops. The smooth surface makes it easy to brush away crumbs and then wipe down. The downside, though, is that glass tops are prone to scratches and can easily be ruined if not cleaned correctly.

In this article, we will walk you through all the tools you need to restore your stove's glass top to its pristine condition. If you follow our instructions, the top will gleam and sparkle like new. We will also show you what you need to avoid when cleaning its surface. Many standard cleaning tools and supplies will dull the glass and can cause scratches across the top.

While it may feel daunting to clean glass stove tops, we want to assure you that it is not as complicated as it may appear. Anyone can learn how to clean their glass stove top the proper way.