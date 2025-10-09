How To Clean A Cast Iron Skillet Without Ruining It
With just a few supplies that can be easily found in any home, cast iron pans can be cleaned quickly and effectively by anyone. If you always wanted to cook on one but were too afraid to try, this guide for how to clean a cast iron skillet without ruining it is going to turn you into an expert.
Cast iron pans are considered some of the best cooking utensils in the world and are an absolute must-have for home chefs: they are naturally non-stick, have a long lifespan, and are perfect for adding iron to your food, among many other benefits. They can be found inexpensively at thrift stores, and in fact, are often better second-hand than they are brand-new.
But if you want your precious cast iron pan to be with you for the long run, you need to treat it kindly. Season it well, avoid cooking overly acidic food, and always clean it shortly after using. With our easy, clear, and concise guide, you'll have all the tips and tricks you need to make your cast iron pan shine and sparkle.
What you need
To properly clean your cast iron pan, you'll need a few items that are probably already hiding in your kitchen cupboards. First, you'll need a soft sponge or a wooden brush with natural bristles, which can help gently scrub the surface without scratching the coating. Next, keep coarse salt on hand as a natural, water soluble abrasive for removing stuck food particles. You'll also need to have paper towels or a clean cloth ready for drying the pan immediately, sticking to natural fabrics like cotton, as moisture is the enemy of cast iron. And finally, for re-seasoning your pan after the wash, keep a small amount of cooking oil on hand to renew the pan's protective layer.
- Soft sponge or wooded brush with natural bristles
- Coarse salt
- Paper towels or clean cloth
- Cooking oil
Wash while warm
Make sure to clean the cast-iron pan while it is still warm. This should take place shortly after cooking, while it's still warm but not burning hot, and you should be able to handle it safely without risking first-degree burns. Rinse the pan with hot water only, in order to wash off the debris. Avoid using any soap.
Scrub gently
In order to wash the pan effectively, use a soft sponge or wooden brush with natural bristles and hot water. You can scrub gently, but avoid really going at the pan as you can start to chip and remove some of the natural coating. You can also use a wooden spoon or spatula if necessary.
For stuck food, sprinkle coarse salt on the pan and scrub gently. If food debris is really stuck, repeat the coarse salt treatment and scrub with the sponge as needed, until all the food has been washed off.
Rinse the pan again with hot water to remove all the salt and food particles. Repeat cleaning as needed if more debris remains.
Wipe dry
Dry the pan immediately, wiping it completely dry with paper towels or a clean cloth. Place on the stovetop over low heat for 1 to 2 minutes, in order to evaporate any remaining moisture.
Oil the pan
While the pan is still warm, apply a thin layer of cooking oil, such as Canola, grapeseed, or even lard. This should be a very thin layer, so avoid overfilling the pan. Spread the oil over the entire surface with a paper towel or a soft cloth.
Wipe the pan again with a paper towel or cloth, removing any excess oil so the surface isn't greasy.
What not to do
Now that you know how to clean a cast iron pan, there are also some important warnings of things to avoid at all costs. These critical mistakes can damage the pan's seasoning, or even cause rust, resulting in a pan that needs to be seasoned professionally or thrown out.
The first rule is to never use harsh cleaning surfaces like steel wool, harsh abrasives, or the scrubbing side of sponges, as they can scratch the pan and remove the layer that actually provides non-stick properties. Don't use soap on the pan unless it is heavily soiled, and in those case uses the mildest natural detergent you can find and wash it off immediately. On that note, never soak the pan in water, as cast iron rusts quickly when exposed to moisture. Similarly, never put a cast iron pan in the dishwasher, as that is a death sentence for your precious pan.
And finally, and perhaps most importantly, to avoid rust never air dry the cast iron pan without applying oil. Wipe it dry immediately after washing, and season with oil while it's still warm to the touch to make sure it lasts a lifetime.