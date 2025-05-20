Martha Stewart Turns To These 2 Ingredients To Boost The Flavor Of Chicken Pot Pie

Martha Stewart is known for being the queen of home and lifestyle. Her favorite recipes have stood the rest of time, and her tips for upgrading dishes is what keeps fans coming back for more. Stewart's chicken pot pie is no exception; she adds generous flavor to this classic dish with the addition of two special ingredients: cremini mushrooms and cognac.

A typical chicken pot pie consists of plenty of vegetables, but cremini mushrooms aren't likely to make the cut. Carrots, potatoes, and onions are the standard, but mushrooms add an earthier flavor those other veggies don't bring to the table. Stewart chooses creminis specifically because "they're a little bit firmer than those everyday mushrooms" (via Facebook). She doesn't do too much as far as seasonings go, sticking with salt and pepper but adding a few herbs, like fresh thyme and parsley. Finally, she tops the pie with a chilled pie crust before brushing it with egg wash and baking. If you don't want to stick to a traditional pie crust, though, you can use Cheddar Bay biscuits instead to upgrade your chicken pot pie even further.