Skip The Oven And Cook Your Next Chicken Pot Pie This Way

Chicken pot pie gets its name from how it was made in olden times: By lining the insides of the pot with pastry dough and then filling it with meat and vegetables. We've come a long way from there, but the dish remains a fixture on dining tables everywhere. The warm, creamy filling combined with the crispy, flaky crust of a good chicken pot pie makes the perfect bite. The dish is no-nonsense comfort food that's easy to make, and even easier to finish off (yes, we've all eaten it straight out of the baking dish). In case you've never made one yourself and would like to, or are looking for a weeknight-friendly version of the chicken pot pie that suffices as a meal for one, there's a simpler way to make it using the air fryer.

Skipping the oven and using the air fryer simplifies this already easy dish further. The latter's hot air convection quickly gives the crust a nice browning. Best of all, it works with both frozen as well as made-from-scratch pies, meaning you get to decide how much time and elbow grease you want to put into making this classic dish. Throw some air fryer hacks into the mix, such as preheating the chamber and not overcrowding the basket, and the results are as good as what you'd expect from the oven, but much faster because you don't need to wait around for the oven's (much larger) interior to come up to the required temperature. In fact, the only thing you have to watch for is the air fryer cooking the pot pie too rapidly and burning it; trust us, this is a good "problem" to have with an easy solution.