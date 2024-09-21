The Unique Seasoning Ree Drummond Adds To Her Chicken Pot Pie
With its buttery, flaky crust and warm, creamy filling, chicken pot pie is one of those timeless dishes that seems to always be made with a dash of nostalgia. Reminiscent of family dinners and cozy nights in, this comfort food has been enjoyed since the Middle Ages with very few changes to the original recipe. But even the most cherished classics can benefit from a little upgrade, and chicken pot pie is no exception. If you're looking to impress dinner guests or simply spice things up in the kitchen, try taking a page from the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, and add a dash of turmeric.
Turmeric is one of those ingredients that isn't exactly what it seems. It's a root similar to ginger, that's typically dried and ground into a fine powder, and is a very important ingredient in Indian cuisine, as well as Caribbean and Middle Eastern dishes. This spice is very strong in both color and flavor, so it's recommended you only use a little at a time. For her chicken pot pie recipe, Drummond uses ¼ teaspoon of turmeric in the chicken broth.
What turmeric brings to the table
This golden spice is often described as having an earthy, peppery flavor that reminds some people of mustard. When used sparingly, turmeric can really upgrade whatever dish it's added to by giving it both a complex, citrus-like taste and a striking gold color. The next time your chicken is looking a bit pale, a dash of turmeric is just the thing to liven it up. Turmeric also has quite a few health benefits, like improving brain health and reducing pain. As long as you're experimenting with spices, you should also check out these other ways to improve chicken pot pie.
Turmeric is the perfect ingredient anytime you need to inject a bit of warmth into a dish. Curries, soups, and stews are some of the most common vehicles for turmeric, but you can add it to anything from breakfast to dessert. It adds the perfect hint of spice to baked goods, especially when paired with tangier flavors like lemon or ginger. To learn more about all of this spice's applications, take a look at our complete guide for using turmeric in the kitchen.