The Unique Seasoning Ree Drummond Adds To Her Chicken Pot Pie

With its buttery, flaky crust and warm, creamy filling, chicken pot pie is one of those timeless dishes that seems to always be made with a dash of nostalgia. Reminiscent of family dinners and cozy nights in, this comfort food has been enjoyed since the Middle Ages with very few changes to the original recipe. But even the most cherished classics can benefit from a little upgrade, and chicken pot pie is no exception. If you're looking to impress dinner guests or simply spice things up in the kitchen, try taking a page from the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, and add a dash of turmeric.

Turmeric is one of those ingredients that isn't exactly what it seems. It's a root similar to ginger, that's typically dried and ground into a fine powder, and is a very important ingredient in Indian cuisine, as well as Caribbean and Middle Eastern dishes. This spice is very strong in both color and flavor, so it's recommended you only use a little at a time. For her chicken pot pie recipe, Drummond uses ¼ teaspoon of turmeric in the chicken broth.